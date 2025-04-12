News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ishan Kishan SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Ishan Kishan’s Sloppy Fielding, Short Run Adds Drama to SRH vs Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ishan Kishan has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far.

Ishan Kishan SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

The ongoing IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad witnessed a bizarre incident. Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bat first on Saturday.

What happened during SRH vs PBKS match?

Mohammed Shami bowled the first over of the match against Punjab Kings. In the second ball of the over, Prabhsimran Singh drove past the bowler for a couple of runs, but one of those runs were short. As a result of this, Punjab Kings added just one run to their total.

However, to add to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s woes was Ishan Kishan’s sloppy fielding in the same over. Kishan lost the ball while running along the sponsor mat, and despite spotting the ball, Kishan wasn’t able to stop it. Pat Cummins had to rush towards Kishan and collect the ball.

Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for 42 runs in the seventh over whereas his opening partner Priyansh Arya was out for 36 three overs earlier.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, Punjab Kings were 129/2 in 11 overs. Shreyas Iyer (31*) and Nehal Wadhera (15*) were the unbeaten batters.

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 campaign so far

Punjab Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 11-run win over Gujarat Titans in their first game. They then followed it up with an eight-wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings’ first loss of IPL 2025 came against Rajasthan Royals, losing to them by 50 runs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side’s latest result was an 18-run win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings last week.

Punjab Kings are currently in sixth place in the standings with six points from four matches. Punjab Kings have never won the IPL title so far, with their best result being a runners-up finish in 2014.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s forgettable campaign so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lie in 10th place in the IPL points table. Their only win so far has come against Rajasthan Royals in the first game. Since then, the IPL 2024 runners-up have endured losses to Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

Who Is Eshan Malinga, New Death Bowling Sensation Making Debut in SRH Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025?

He was picked up for INR 1.20 crores at the auction.
7:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR Owner's Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

KKR Owner’s Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

The won the match with 59 balls to spare.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation

Why Is Rishabh Pant Opening For LSG In IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans?

The LSG skipper has managed to score 19 runs from four innings in IPL 2025
6:24 pm
Samarnath Soory
Varun Chakravarthy KL Rahul celebration

Varun Chakravarthy Borrows KL Rahul’s Celebration After KKR Trounce CSK at Chepauk [WATCH]

KKR's Varun Chakravarthy brought up KL Rahul's famous celebration after the win over CSK in IPL 2025.
5:07 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.
3:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

SRH vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same winning combination.
2:27 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.