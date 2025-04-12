Ishan Kishan’s Sloppy Fielding, Short Run Adds Drama to SRH vs Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign so far.

The ongoing IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad witnessed a bizarre incident. Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to bat first on Saturday.

What happened during SRH vs PBKS match?

Mohammed Shami bowled the first over of the match against Punjab Kings. In the second ball of the over, Prabhsimran Singh drove past the bowler for a couple of runs, but one of those runs were short. As a result of this, Punjab Kings added just one run to their total.

Typical of SRH batters problems, Ishan Kishan could not spot the ball!#IPL2025pic.twitter.com/OWpCWuwXjZ — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 12, 2025

However, to add to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s woes was Ishan Kishan’s sloppy fielding in the same over. Kishan lost the ball while running along the sponsor mat, and despite spotting the ball, Kishan wasn’t able to stop it. Pat Cummins had to rush towards Kishan and collect the ball.

Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed for 42 runs in the seventh over whereas his opening partner Priyansh Arya was out for 36 three overs earlier.

At the time of writing this report, Punjab Kings were 129/2 in 11 overs. Shreyas Iyer (31*) and Nehal Wadhera (15*) were the unbeaten batters.

Punjab Kings’ IPL 2025 campaign so far

Punjab Kings began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 11-run win over Gujarat Titans in their first game. They then followed it up with an eight-wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. Punjab Kings’ first loss of IPL 2025 came against Rajasthan Royals, losing to them by 50 runs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side’s latest result was an 18-run win over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings last week.

Punjab Kings are currently in sixth place in the standings with six points from four matches. Punjab Kings have never won the IPL title so far, with their best result being a runners-up finish in 2014.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s forgettable campaign so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, lie in 10th place in the IPL points table. Their only win so far has come against Rajasthan Royals in the first game. Since then, the IPL 2024 runners-up have endured losses to Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

