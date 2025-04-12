KKR Owner’s Message to the Team After a Comprehensive Win Against CSK in IPL 2025

The won the match with 59 balls to spare.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan sent a special message to the team after their convincing win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He acknowledged that KKR “played like champions,” while congratulating all the players for their exceptional performances last night.

“What can I say? Just that we played like champions. Sunil doing what Sunil can do and do it all over again. Great play Moeen bhai! Just your presence makes us look calm as a team. Varun, apart from the unreadable bowling, that amazing catch that you took, it’s so well done. Vaibhav, our work horse, always keeping to plan and executing what is needed. Shows your hard work pays back,” he said.

The Bollywood actor joked with pacer Harshit Rana, who scalped two wickets by conceding just 16 runs in his four overs. On a light note, he instructed Sunil Narine to get him his dinner and Venkatesh Iyer to give him a massage. He also praised Proteas Quinton de Kock and star batter Rinku Singh for their exemplary knocks in the chase.

“Harshit, what to say, Sunil to get you dinner and Venkatesh to give you a massage. Quinny, good to see you get back into making those big hits into the stands. You were amazing. And Rinku, my beauty, you are just outstanding,” added King Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan Urges KKR To Celebrate

Shah Rukh Khan applauded KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the side’s brilliant performance. He hailed the batter as an “all-rounder” for his crucial efforts in leadership, batting, and fielding.

“Ajinkya, big hug for the captaincy, the batting, and solid fielding. You’re a complete all rounder and a great leader,” he stated.

Bossman wants the boys to party hard 😉 💜

Moreover, he told them to celebrate their win with a party. He wished to watch the highlights a few times more to soak in the massive victory.

“Have a good evening and party hard. I’ll go, take a dip in the chill pool and see the highlights three times. Love you all. Go team KKR! Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo!” the owner concluded.

Earlier, the defending champions thrashed CSK to win the match by eight wickets with half the number of overs remaining.

KKR had opted to field first after winning the toss at Chepauk. The bowlers put up a splendid performance to restrict the hosts to 103/9. CSK played 61 dot balls in their innings. Interestingly, KKR chased the target in as many balls against them.

With three wins and as many losses, KKR are placed in third place on the IPL 2025 points table. They will next take on the Punjab Kings, led by their former title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer, in Mullanpur on April 15.

