News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
3 Key Rule Changes ICC Are Considering in International Cricket
news
Last updated: April 12, 2025

3 Key Rule Changes ICC Are Considering in International Cricket

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The rules could be implemented from 2028.

3 Key Rule Changes ICC Are Considering in International Cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering three major rules to introduce in international cricket. These could be implemented in the next broadcast cycle, which starts in 2028. One of the few changes is that the board is looking to discard the usage of two new balls in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

They might also introduce in-game clocks in Test matches for better management of the over rates. Besides these, the U-19 Men’s World Cup could be changed into a T20 format.

Game Clocks In Tests

The ICC is also considering introducing on-field clocks in red-ball cricket. These will have a 60-second upper limit between each over of a Test match.

After a successful trial from December 2023 to April 2024, the ICC made it mandatory to use stop-clocks in white-ball cricket from June 2024. This helped to regulate the time between overs and finish the match in the allocated time. With the addition of clocks in Test matches, the ICC intends to complete 90 overs in a day.

ALSO READ:

Two New Balls In ODIs

The ICC committee, including the chairperson Jay Shah, is discussing phasing out the second new ball in 50-over matches. The bowlers can start the game with two new balls but can use only one after 25 overs. They can choose from the two new balls with which they want to continue.

Previously, legendary players like Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee had criticised the rule of two new balls in ODIs. They complained that the rule favours the batters more in the game while disrupting the balance between bat and ball. However, the ICC is not changing the two-ball rule entirely in the playing conditions. The rule just aims to bring back the reverse swing by using an old ball after the halfway stage of the match.

T20 Format For Under-19 Men’s World Cup

The ICC officials are also considering changing the format of the Men’s Under-19 World Cup. The 50-over tournament could be shifted into a 20-over event.

As per a Cricbuzz report, many experts voiced for keeping the Men’s Under-19 World Cup format unchanged. But some contradicted their opinion. After two Under-19 Women’s World Cups played in the T20 format, in 2023 (South Africa) and 2025 (Malaysia), the board wants to bring similarity in both the ICC U-19 championships.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ICC
India
International Cricket Council

Related posts

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not in LSG Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

The news was confirmed by Rishabh Pant during the toss.
3:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a setback as Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to a groin injury.

Massive Setback for Gujarat Titans! Star Overseas All-Rounder Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to a Groin Injury

He sustained this injury while fielding as a substitute against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last week.
12:20 pm
Darpan Jain
gujarat titans gt ipl 2025

‘Expect A Lot More’: Gujarat Titans All-Rounder Hails State Teammate’s Form In IPL 2025

11:22 am
Samarnath Soory
Former LSG Player Ashton Turner Called in as Injury Replacement at PSL 2025

Former LSG Player Called in as Injury Replacement at PSL 2025

This will be his first time playing in the PSL.
10:51 am
Sagar Paul
ms dhoni ipl 2025 csk vs kkr

‘Team Is In Tatters’: Former India Batting Coach Points To What Is Wrong With CSK In IPL 2025

For the first time in IPL history, CSK have lost three straight games at Chepauk
11:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

CSK Succumb To New Low vs KKR, MS Dhoni Explains Defeat After Dreadful IPL 2025 Loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a forgettable outing vs Kolkaa Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.
11:20 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.