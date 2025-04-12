Unsold Player Recommended as Injury Replacement at CSK for IPL 2025 By Former India Opener

He was one of the notable unsold players in the mega auction.

Former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has suggested unsold player Prithvi Shaw as an injury replacement for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

CSK had a very poor game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, as they recorded their lowest total ever at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk in IPL history.

Their batting line-up collapsed badly, and managed to score only 103 runs. After the eight-wicket defeat against KKR, former India opener Kris Srikkanth criticised the top-order for their poor approach. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway both struggled and gave away their wickets cheaply.

CSK also suffered a big setback as their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. Rahul Tripathi, who replaced him in the playing eleven, hasn’t been able to make an impact so far either.

Srikkanth Recommends Prithvi Shaw as a Bold Option for CSK

Srikkanth shared his thoughts on social media after CSK’s heavy loss. He said it was one of their worst defeats and felt that the way they batted in the powerplay looked more like a Test match than a T20 game. He added that the current playing XI seems to be chosen based on past reputation rather than current form. Srikkanth also suggested that CSK should try something new and even give chances to unsold players like Prithvi Shaw. According to him, sometimes thinking differently and even a bit of chaos can work as a strategy.

“One of CSK’s worst defeats ever. Powerplay batting looked like a rehearsal for a test match. Whole XI feels like it’s running on nostalgia. Time to think out of the box, why not try isome unsold players like Prithvi Shaw at this point? Would you try it? , even chaos is a strategy?” Srikkanth wrote on X.

Aggressive Powerplay Batter Could Be the Boost CSK Needs

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) opener was one of the notable unsold players in the mega auction. He had a base price of INR 75 lakh. Shaw has played for DC for seven seasons. He has scored 1,892 runs from 79 innings at an average of 23.94, including 14 half-centuries. He is aggressive in the powerplay overs. The opener’s IPL career strike rate is 147.46. His best IPL season with the bat came in 2021 edition. He scored 479 runs from 15 innings at an average of 31.93, including four fifties.

Bringing in Prithvi Shaw as a replacement could help change CSK’s fortunes, as they need someone who can give them a quick start at the top. He is that kind of player who likes to play attacking cricket. Even if he is not in the best form, he can still show intent and put pressure on the bowlers early in the innings.

