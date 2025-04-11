‘MS Dhoni Doesn’t Want That’ – Irfan Pathan Urges Fans To Not Cross The Line

Dhoni hasn't been able to influence games like he used to.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a spot of bother in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The five-time champions had tried to make the leadership transition from the old guard of MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja. But they bounced back to Dhoni a couple of seasons ago.

Then they gave the responsibility to a younger talent like Ruturaj Gaikwad. Five games into the current season, they are just one step above the bottom with four losses in a row.

The constant chopping and changing is also very unlike CSK, who had won trophies built on the foundation of a fixed XI.

Their bitter rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, managed to beat them after 17 long years at Chepauk, while a transitioning Rajasthan Royals have also inflicted a narrow loss.

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain

To rub salt on their wounds, Gaikwad suffered a fracture that ruled him out of the entire season, and the captaincy is back in Dhoni’s gloves.

Unlike the previous stint, the former Indian captain is no longer the player he once was. At 43, Dhoni is no longer the world-class finisher he once was, while the batting collapses have become the norm for CSK.

As they prepare to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt that it is okay to criticise Dhoni based on numbers, but not in a way that disregards his legacy.

“I have something to tell everyone. Criticise Dhoni, criticise him with numbers in a straightforward and direct manner. MS Dhoni doesn’t want that he doesn’t perform, he doesn’t want that. We criticise big players and we should, and I feel how fans criticise, they should do it if some player is not performing. They are the biggest stakeholders, and they have the utmost right, but they should not disrespect someone, they should not cross that line,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

CSK Lose Regular Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad

Pathan, who had won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, felt that his former teammate is no longer the player he once was, but it shouldn’t mean ignoring the things he has done for Indian cricket.

“MS Dhoni is a big player, a champion cricketer, he is a former India captain, under his captaincy the team won a lot of trophies, and he is a match-winner. He is not a match-winner now, he can’t win matches now, yes, we should criticise that but the memes I see on social media, please don’t do that. Talk with numbers, I will also support you, we will also criticise, but with respect and that’s my advice to all of you,” he added.

