News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shivam Dube took five wickets for 49 runs for Mumbai in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 against Vidarbha.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

‘MS Dhoni Doesn’t Want That’ – Irfan Pathan Urges Fans To Not Cross The Line

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Dhoni hasn't been able to influence games like he used to.

Shivam Dube took five wickets for 49 runs for Mumbai in the semifinal of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 against Vidarbha.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in a spot of bother in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The five-time champions had tried to make the leadership transition from the old guard of MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja. But they bounced back to Dhoni a couple of seasons ago.

Then they gave the responsibility to a younger talent like Ruturaj Gaikwad. Five games into the current season, they are just one step above the bottom with four losses in a row.

The constant chopping and changing is also very unlike CSK, who had won trophies built on the foundation of a fixed XI.

Their bitter rivals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, managed to beat them after 17 long years at Chepauk, while a transitioning Rajasthan Royals have also inflicted a narrow loss.

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain

To rub salt on their wounds, Gaikwad suffered a fracture that ruled him out of the entire season, and the captaincy is back in Dhoni’s gloves.

Unlike the previous stint, the former Indian captain is no longer the player he once was. At 43, Dhoni is no longer the world-class finisher he once was, while the batting collapses have become the norm for CSK.

ALSO READ:

As they prepare to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan felt that it is okay to criticise Dhoni based on numbers, but not in a way that disregards his legacy.

“I have something to tell everyone. Criticise Dhoni, criticise him with numbers in a straightforward and direct manner. MS Dhoni doesn’t want that he doesn’t perform, he doesn’t want that. We criticise big players and we should, and I feel how fans criticise, they should do it if some player is not performing. They are the biggest stakeholders, and they have the utmost right, but they should not disrespect someone, they should not cross that line,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

CSK Lose Regular Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad

Pathan, who had won the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy, felt that his former teammate is no longer the player he once was, but it shouldn’t mean ignoring the things he has done for Indian cricket.

“MS Dhoni is a big player, a champion cricketer, he is a former India captain, under his captaincy the team won a lot of trophies, and he is a match-winner. He is not a match-winner now, he can’t win matches now, yes, we should criticise that but the memes I see on social media, please don’t do that. Talk with numbers, I will also support you, we will also criticise, but with respect and that’s my advice to all of you,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Irfan Pathan
MS Dhoni
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Related posts

CSK IPL 2025 recruit Anshul Kamboj in the pipeline for selection for England Test tour

Meet Anshul Kamboj: The Latest Debutant in CSK Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR in Chepauk

The Haryana youngster has been in stunning form in domestic cricket
7:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Who Is Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Replacement in CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad will miss the rest of IPL 20325 due to an injury.
7:47 pm
Vishnu PN
CONFIRMED: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 Due to Elbow Fracture, MS Dhoni To Take Over CSK Captaincy

Why Is MS Dhoni Captaining For CSK In IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

He is back as the captain for the third time in IPL.
7:26 pm
Samarnath Soory
yashasvi jaiswal jos buttler rr vs gt ipl 2025

‘Fans May Feel Disappointed, But..’: Rahul Dravid Defends Rajasthan Royals’ Auction Strategy For IPL 2025

They had to release players such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler ahead of IPL 2025 auction
6:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Complains about Home Pitch in IPL 2025

After KKR, CSK, And LSG, RCB Batting Coach Complains About Home Pitch In IPL 2025

RCB have lost both of their home matches so far.
5:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former Australia Player Aaron Finch Criticises Tim David Batting Position RCB vs DC IPL 2025

‘Makes No Sense’: Former Australia Player Criticises Tim David Batting Position Against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

He scored 37 in 20 balls amidst the batting collapse.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.