News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

‘Will Not Happen With Dhoni…’ – Why CSK Could Turn Their IPL 2025 Season Around With MS Dhoni At Helm

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

MS Dhoni took over as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni could utilise his tested methods of captaincy during the remainder of IPL 2025.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, Dhoni was named as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. The Jharkhand cricketer has previously enjoyed a memorable stint as CSK captain, leading the franchise to five IPL titles.

‘He was still making a lot of calls’: Sanjay Bangar

“He (Dhoni) was still making a lot of calls on the field of play. It wasn’t that he had totally relinquished the decision-making to Ruturaj. But, with Dhoni, he would go to his tested methods. You would hardly find a step taken in the wrong direction, wherein at times you just felt that why Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the second over against RCB, that will not happen,” Sanjay Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo’s Timeout show.

ALSO READ:

“So, some of these things will not happen when MS (Dhoni) is at the helm, because he will make sure that the first six overs are literally bowled by pacers and he would look to control in the middle-overs in his masterly fashion with spin,” he added.

Piyush Chawla shares his thoughts

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla, who was part of the same show, said that captain MS Dhoni could help the struggling duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin has taken five wickets from as many matches this season. Jadeja, on the other hand, has taken just two wickets but did make a valuable contribution of an unbeaten 32 against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“Well, bowlers have to bowl well eventually. Captain can only help from behind the stumps. But it will make a huge difference, because if he is there and he is talking about the fielding positions and everything, so it should make a difference to be very honest,” he said.

Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling in ninth place in the IPL points table with just two points from five matches. They began their campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. However, they have since lost four consecutive games, with their latest loss coming against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Piyush Chawla
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Sanjay Bangar

Related posts

Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

He marked his territory with the bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.
11:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals win RCB vs DC IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Set Unique Record With Six-Wicket Win Over RCB in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets on Thursday.
12:07 am
Vishnu PN
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Mumbai Indians Recruit for IPL 2025 Banned For a Year With Fines by Pakistan Super League (PSL)

He was acquired by MI as an injury replacement.
11:07 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB points table position RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualify

RCB Points Table Position After Delhi Capitals Loss: IPL 2025 Playoffs Top 2 Race Intensifies

11:17 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.