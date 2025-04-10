‘Will Not Happen With Dhoni…’ – Why CSK Could Turn Their IPL 2025 Season Around With MS Dhoni At Helm

MS Dhoni took over as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper from the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar believes that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni could utilise his tested methods of captaincy during the remainder of IPL 2025.

With Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, Dhoni was named as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. The Jharkhand cricketer has previously enjoyed a memorable stint as CSK captain, leading the franchise to five IPL titles.



‘He was still making a lot of calls’: Sanjay Bangar

“So, some of these things will not happen when MS (Dhoni) is at the helm, because he will make sure that the first six overs are literally bowled by pacers and he would look to control in the middle-overs in his masterly fashion with spin,” he added.

Piyush Chawla shares his thoughts

Former Indian spinner Piyush Chawla, who was part of the same show, said that captain MS Dhoni could help the struggling duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin has taken five wickets from as many matches this season. Jadeja, on the other hand, has taken just two wickets but did make a valuable contribution of an unbeaten 32 against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

“Well, bowlers have to bowl well eventually. Captain can only help from behind the stumps. But it will make a huge difference, because if he is there and he is talking about the fielding positions and everything, so it should make a difference to be very honest,” he said.

Chennai Super Kings are currently struggling in ninth place in the IPL points table with just two points from five matches. They began their campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. However, they have since lost four consecutive games, with their latest loss coming against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

