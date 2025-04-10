News
Last updated: April 10, 2025

‘I Will Always Be a Thala Fan’: Ambati Rayudu Reiterates Support for CSK’s MS Dhoni Amid Criticism

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ambati Rayudu has once again backed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni amid the former facing criticism over his comments.

Ambati Rayudu MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has reiterated his support for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni. Rayudu, Dhoni’s former teammate at CSK, has received a lot of flak on social media for supporting the ODI World Cup-winning former captain. Chennai Super Kings have received strong criticism from some experts for demoting Dhoni down the order.

Ambati Rayudu continues to back MS Dhoni

“I was a Thala’s fan. I am a Thala’s fan. I will always be a Thala’s fan. No matter what anyone thinks or does. It will not make a one percent difference. So please stop spending money on paid pr and donate that to charity. Lot of underprivileged people can benefit,” Rayudu wrote on “X”. In IPL 2025 so far, the 43-year-old has aggregated 103 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 153.73.

While commentating during the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings game recently, Navjot Singh Sidhu had questioned Rayudu for his stance on Dhoni. “Aisa lagra hai Talwar lekr are hain Dhoni, bilkul chalega talwar aaj Dhoni ka Talwar chalega. (It looks like Dhoni is carrying a sword; the sword will definitely work. Today Dhoni’s sword will work),” Rayudu had said.

“Dhoni Cricket khelne aye hain Guru? Yudh ladne nahin?,” Navjot Singh Sidhu had posted on “X”.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni’s legacy at CSK

MS Dhoni has a long legacy at the Chennai Super Kings. The Jharkhand cricketer has led Chennai Super Kings to all five of their IPL titles, with their latest title coming in 2023. Overall, MS Dhoni has played 269 IPL matches and has scored 5346 runs, which includes 24 half-centuries.

Chennai Super Kings’ forgettable start to IPL 2025

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side have endured a forgettable start to IPL 2025. The five-time champions began with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first game. However, the Yellow Brigade have endured four straight losses ever since. Their latest setback was an 18-run loss to Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings, placed ninth in the IPL 2025 standings, will next lock horns against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday.

