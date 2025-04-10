‘Like a Big Brother’: RCB Star Opens Up How Dinesh Karthik Helped Him Turn Setback Into Comeback in IPL 2025

The 31-year-old has had a turnaround this year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma opened up on how team mentor Dinesh Karthik has helped in his comeback ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Last season (IPL 2024), while playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jitesh had a below-par campaign where he managed just 187 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 131.

However, the 31-year-old has had a turnaround this year with already 85 runs scored in four innings at a strike-rate touching 185.

Speaking in a video posted by IPL in collaboration with RCB on Instagram, Jitesh said,

“Last year the thought of World Cup selection (T20 WC 2024) kept playing on my mind. Then I spoke to DK (Dinesh Karthik) and told him what was bothering me. With DK, my work had started right after the auction itself. He called me and told me his plans for this year, that he was thinking of specific things for me. He said I know your strengths. During SMAT and VHT he wanted to see if I can do the things that he was telling me. Like small small things he aligned for me and told me like a big brother.”

RCB IPL 2025 recruit Jitesh Sharma played a flamboyant knock against Mumbai Indians last match

Jitesh remained unbeaten on 40* in just 19 deliveries against MI in their previous encounter, comprising two boundaries and four maximums, at a phenomenal strike rate of 210.53.

His fiery knock paved the way for RCB’s win after propelling their score to a towering 221 for 5, which MI fell short by 12 runs in the end.

He will once again hope to make a worthy contribution tonight (April 10) when RCB lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC).

