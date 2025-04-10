Gujarat Titans Star Reveals His Path To India Team After Impressive Start in IPL 2025

He scored a vital 82 in 53 balls last night.

Gujarat Titans (GT) youngster Sai Sudharsan spoke about his game plan after producing a Player-of-the-Match performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The opener played a 53-ball 82 knock to give a solid start to his team. GT went on to win the match by 58 runs. While speaking to the player, he emphasised the versatility of the game while asserting the importance of putting up a fight.

“It’s all about the situation for me. If we have to go out there and chase a 270-280, you have to be versatile enough to do that. At the same time, you also need to fight and grind if you have a 140 or a 150 score on the board or when the wicket is very difficult. If it’s a really good wicket, we have to go full on. But if it’s a difficult wicket, we have to bite the bullet and play long,” said Sudharsan to Hindustan Times.

National Call-up Prospects

The southpaw reckoned the IPL as an excellent platform for youngsters to portray their talents and unlock the dream of representing India. However, at this point, he wants to focus on the present. He feels that when he performs consistently for his franchise and contributes some match-winning knocks, he will surely get a chance to make his dream a reality.

“It’s everybody’s dream to play for the country. You get a very good platform like IPL to showcase our talent and if we do well, we obviously play for the country. But I feel the most important thing right now is look at what the team needs, look at what the situation needs at that point in time and that point in game. If I do that really well and try and be so consistent in that and make my team win whenever possible, I think the other things will become a by-product to that”, he explained.

Sai Sudharsan On Team Environment

The 23-year-old elaborated on how Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra and skipper Shubman Gill have given him the “freedom” to play his natural game. He acknowledged that they never “interfere” in his game, but always give suggestions for his improvement. The Tamil Nadu batter also feels that their team is the only place where players are allowed to make mistakes and learn from them.

“The way Ashu pa (Ashish Nehra) and Shubman give me the freedom in terms of batting, they never interfere in the planning. They give me that full freedom to do whatever I want to do. But at the same time, they keep on advising me which is better, what I can improve in terms of the game, what I can improve in situations, some better options or better match-ups I can take. And there are no judgments. I feel if there is a space where you can also make mistakes, that is allowed, I feel, in our team,” he stated.

GT have made a brilliant comeback after losing their IPL 2025 opener. They have won four successive games in the tournament so far. Their next fixture is against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on April 12.

