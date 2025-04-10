Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match?

RR have dropped to seventh place on the points table.

Sanju Samson was fined INR 24 lakh after Rajasthan Royals (RR) were found guilty of a slow over-rate for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This happened during their match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Sanju Samson Fined for Second Slow Overrate Offense

As per the IPL Code of Conduct (Article 2.22), the captain is fined INR 24 lakh for a second slow over-rate offense in a season. Other players in the playing XII, including the Impact Player, are fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lower. The IPL has also removed the rule that suspended captains after three offenses.

RR’s first offense this season came in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In that game, Riyan Parag was leading the team because Sanju Samson had a finger injury and played only as an Impact Player. Parag was fined INR 12 lakh for that match. The latest offense occurred during RR’s 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans, which was their third defeat in five matches.

RR Struggle in Chase Despite Hetmyer and Samson’s Efforts

Gujarat Titans scored a big total of 217 for six in the first innings, with Sai Sudharsan playing a superb innings of 82 runs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer made 52 and Sanju Samson 41, but it wasn’t enough to pursue the target. The Gujarat bowlers performed well, with Prasidh Krishna claiming three wickets, Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan two each, and Mohammed Siraj, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Arshad Khan one wicket each.

Before this loss, RR had won two games in a row. Now, they have dropped to seventh place on the points table.

