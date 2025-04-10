News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

RR have dropped to seventh place on the points table.

Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson was fined INR 24 lakh after Rajasthan Royals (RR) were found guilty of a slow over-rate for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This happened during their match against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Sanju Samson Fined for Second Slow Overrate Offense

As per the IPL Code of Conduct (Article 2.22), the captain is fined INR 24 lakh for a second slow over-rate offense in a season. Other players in the playing XII, including the Impact Player, are fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their match fee, whichever is lower. The IPL has also removed the rule that suspended captains after three offenses.

RR’s first offense this season came in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In that game, Riyan Parag was leading the team because Sanju Samson had a finger injury and played only as an Impact Player. Parag was fined INR 12 lakh for that match. The latest offense occurred during RR’s 58-run loss to Gujarat Titans, which was their third defeat in five matches.

ALSO READ:

RR Struggle in Chase Despite Hetmyer and Samson’s Efforts

Gujarat Titans scored a big total of 217 for six in the first innings, with Sai Sudharsan playing a superb innings of 82 runs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer made 52 and Sanju Samson 41, but it wasn’t enough to pursue the target. The Gujarat bowlers performed well, with Prasidh Krishna claiming three wickets, Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan two each, and Mohammed Siraj, Kulwant Khejroliya, and Arshad Khan one wicket each.

Before this loss, RR had won two games in a row. Now, they have dropped to seventh place on the points table.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

GT vs RR
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson

Related posts

Jitesh Sharma wants to make Chinnaswamy a Fortress

Want To Make Chinnaswamy A Fortress: RCB Star Cites CSK Example, Makes Another Bold Claim in IPL 2025

RCB's only loss this season came at home against GT.
9:23 am
Sagar Paul
can csk still qualify ipl 2025 playoffs chennai super kings csk playoffs chances

Can CSK Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playoffs Chances Explained

11:34 pm
CX Staff Writer
rcb top two qualification ipl 2025 points table playoffs

Will RCB Finish in the Top Two of IPL 2025 Points Table to Gain Qualification Advantage for Playoffs?

11:33 pm
CX Staff Writer
RCB Playoffs Chances Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs

RCB Playoffs Chances Explained: What RCB Need to Do to Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:32 pm
CX Staff Writer
mumbai indians playoffs chances ipl 2025 how mi can qualify

Mumbai Indians Playoffs Chances: How MI Can Qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

11:31 pm
CX Staff Writer
From Streets to Big Leagues: KKR Sign ISPL Star As Net Bowler for IPL 2025

From Streets to Big Leagues: KKR Sign ISPL Star As Net Bowler for IPL 2025

11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.