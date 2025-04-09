RR Points Table Position After GT Loss: Can Rajasthan Royals Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) slipped further down the IPL 2025 points table after suffering a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 25 of the season. The Titans, led by a strong middle-order performance and a clinical bowling display, handed RR their third loss of the campaign, creating a tighter mid-table race.

It was a night to forget for the Royals, who struggled to contain Gujarat’s late acceleration and failed to chase down the steep target. With this defeat, questions around RR’s qualification scenario for IPL 2025 playoffs have started to emerge.

📊 Quick Take – RR Playoffs Chances (Updated April 8)

✅ Points: 4 from 5 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 4 more from remaining 9

📉 NRR: -0.733

🔮 Playoff Chance: Open – RR are mid-table but need consistency to stay in the hunt



Where RR Stand in Points Table IPL 2025

Following the loss to GT, Rajasthan Royals now find themselves seventh on the IPL 2025 points table with just 4 points from 5 matches and a negative Net Run Rate (NRR). The loss dents their momentum and places them in a crowded mid-table fight with KKR, MI, and CSK — all of whom are also scrapping for playoff contention.

ALSO READ: Will Riyan Parag Be Sanctioned For Showing Dissent At Umpires Over Controversial Decision

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.413 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.257 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.015 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.289 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.078 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.056 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.733 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.010 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.889 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.629

RR’s NRR remains a concern, and with multiple teams stacked around the 4–6 points range, every match from here on becomes crucial.

Will RR Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

RR qualification scenario for IPL 2025 hinges on how they perform in their next four to five games. Historically, seven wins (14 points) is the minimum needed to stay in contention, while eight wins (16 points) often ensures a spot in the top four.

With four matches already lost, RR can afford only 2–3 more defeats in their remaining nine games. Improvement in NRR is also vital, especially if qualification comes down to tiebreakers.

RR Qualification Scenario IPL 2025

A key concern is their inconsistent middle-order, which failed to fire under pressure once again. However, with match-winners like Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal in their ranks, a turnaround is very much possible — if they start winning immediately.

In most IPL seasons, 7 wins (14 points) give a team an outside chance to qualify for playoffs, but 8 wins (16 points) is usually the safer number to target. Occasionally, teams have snuck into the top four with 14 points — but only when Net Run Rate (NRR) has worked in their favour.

After their loss to GT, Rajasthan Royals (RR) now have:

4 points from 5 matches



2 wins and 3 losses



A negative NRR (currently -0.733)



That leaves them with 9 games remaining in the league stage.

To realistically qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, RR must do these.

How RR can boost position in points table in IPL 2025

Win at least 5 of their remaining 9 matches to reach 14 points



to reach 14 points Aim for 6 wins to safely hit 16 points and improve their NRR along the way



to safely hit 16 points and improve their NRR along the way Target wins against direct mid-table rivals like KKR, MI, CSK, and PBKS



Key upcoming matches like the double-header against RCB and the return fixture against GT will be crucial in determining whether Rajasthan Royals can stay in the playoff race or fall behind the chasing pack.

With experienced players and a decent squad with good bowling options including a back-in-form Jofra Archer, RR are still very much alive in the race — but their margin for error is getting narrower with each game.

DRAMA IN AHMEDABAD! 👀😯



Riyan Parag is not happy with the DRS decision for being caught behind & he makes his way back! What is your take here? 👀



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Bu2uqHSFdi #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/iy9BedHrtz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2025

Rajasthan Royals Next Match IPL 2025

RR’s upcoming fixtures will determine their playoff hopes. They face a tough run, with repeat matches against RCB and GT, and crunch games against mid-table rivals.

RR Upcoming Matches:

13 Apr: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru



vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16 Apr: vs Delhi Capitals



vs Delhi Capitals 19 Apr: vs Lucknow Super Giants



vs Lucknow Super Giants 24 Apr: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru



vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru 28 Apr: vs Gujarat Titans



vs Gujarat Titans 01 May: vs Mumbai Indians



vs Mumbai Indians 04 May: vs Kolkata Knight Riders



vs Kolkata Knight Riders 12 May: vs Chennai Super Kings



vs Chennai Super Kings 16 May: vs Punjab Kings



They’ll need to target the next three games as must-win encounters before entering the business end of the league.

ALSO READ:

GT vs RR Individual Performers

Sai Sudharsan Climbs to Second in List of Most Runs in IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan continued his stellar IPL 2025 form with another composed knock. His 82 off 53 balls against Rajasthan Royals was filled with a mix of clean hitting and smart strike rotation. The GT batter now has 273 runs in 5 innings, placing him second in the list of top run-scorers this season behind LSG’s Nicholas Pooran, who has also been racking up runs for fun.

Sudharsan’s ability to anchor and accelerate has been central to GT’s success, and his consistent scores are boosting GT top two chances as well in the IPL 2025 points table. Sudharsan has been so consistent that he has hit over 40 in six of his last 8 IPL matches, a run stretching back to the last season.

Mohammed Siraj Climbs to Second in List of Highest Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj delivered yet another high-impact performance, claiming a key wicket and keeping things tight in the powerplay. With this, he now has 10 wickets in 5 matches, placing him at joint-second in the IPL 2025 highest wicket-takers list, after Noor Ahmad.

Siraj’s economy and early breakthroughs have made a huge difference for GT, and if he maintains this rhythm, he could end the season with the Purple Cap.

Rahul Tewatia, Shah Rukh Khan, Prasidh Krishna Other Notable Performers in the Match

While Sai Sudharsan played the sheet-anchor role, Rahul Tewatia provided the fireworks late in the innings. His 24 not out off just 12 balls ensured GT posted a challenging total of 217, giving their bowlers a solid cushion.

Shahrukh Khan was another crucial contributor. Promoted to No.4, he smashed 36 off 20 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. His clean hitting in the middle overs shifted momentum and put RR’s bowlers under pressure. Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball for Gujarat Titans as he picked up three wickets for 24 runs in his four overs, continuing his impressive improvement in line control this year.

For Rajasthan, there were flashes of promise from Shimron Hetmyer but it wasn’t enough to match GT’s all-round performance or challenge the total on board.

With this loss, RR’s playoff hopes take a hit, but the tournament is far from over. Their next few games are critical in shaping their destiny. If they can win 5 out of their next 6, they’ll be right back in the mix. The key will be consistency, particularly in the middle order and with the ball in the death overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.