Will Riyan Parag Be Sanctioned For Showing Dissent At Umpires Over Controversial Decision During IPL 2025 GT vs RR Match?

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag could be staring at a sanction after his reaction to a controversial dismissal during the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The incident occurred in the seventh over of RR’s 218-run chase when Parag was adjudged caught behind off Kulwant Khejroliya’s bowling.

Parag went for a review immediately, believing the sound was from his bat hitting the ground. However, Ultra-Edge confirmed a clear spike as the ball passed the bat, and the on-field decision was upheld. What followed could land the batter in trouble.

Riyan Parag and IPL Code of Conduct: Dissent Towards Umpire

After the decision was confirmed, Parag appeared visibly angry. He was seen arguing with the on-field umpire, despite the TV replays clearly indicating a faint edge. On his way back, pacer Mohammed Siraj had to step in to calm him down. Instead of heading straight to the dugout, Parag walked up the stairs and smashed his bat near the entrance in frustration.

Watch Riyan Parag argue with umpire over decision

This behaviour could fall under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct: “Showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during a match.” The rule covers various actions including arguing with the umpire, delaying exit from the field, and angry gestures like shaking the head or pointing to parts of the body to dispute the decision.

Given Parag’s prolonged argument, visible frustration, and bat-smashing act, it fits the description of “excessive, obvious disappointment” and “conduct containing an element of anger.”

Code of Conduct Breaches in IPL 2025 So Far

This season has already seen multiple players fined for breaches of conduct. For example, Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined twice for provocative celebrations, and Glenn Maxwell along with Ishant Sharma were penalized 25% of their match fees for Level 1 offences.

IPL 2025 Code of Conduct and Over-rate Penalties Match Player Team Offence Type Penalty Match 9 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Over-rate INR 12 lakh (1st offence) Match 11 Riyan Parag Rajasthan Royals Over-rate INR 12 lakh (1st offence) Match 16 Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants Over-rate INR 12 lakh (1st offence) Match 21 Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bengaluru Over-rate INR 12 lakh (1st offence) Match 13 Digvesh Singh Rathi Lucknow Super Giants Code of Conduct – Article 2.5 25% match fee + 1 demerit point Match 16 Digvesh Singh Rathi Lucknow Super Giants Code of Conduct – Article 2.5 50% match fee + 2 demerit points Match 19 Ishant Sharma Gujarat Titans Code of Conduct 25% match fee + 1 demerit point Match 22 Glenn Maxwell Punjab Kings Code of Conduct 25% match fee + 1 demerit point

If penalised under Article 2.8, Parag may receive a fine of 25–50% of his match fee and at least one demerit point. Repeated breaches can lead to match suspensions once enough points accumulate.

DRAMA IN AHMEDABAD! 👀😯



Riyan Parag is not happy with the DRS decision for being caught behind & he makes his way back! What is your take here? 👀



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Bu2uqHSFdi #IPLonJioStar 👉 #GTvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/iy9BedHrtz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 9, 2025

The match referee will review the incident and decide whether it warrants a formal charge. If found guilty, Parag’s penalty will depend on the assessment of intent, level of aggression, and whether the match situation influenced his behaviour.

This isn’t the first time Parag has made headlines for dramatic moments on the field. With more eyes on player conduct this season, a fine looks likely.

