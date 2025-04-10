News
Jitesh Sharma wants to make Chinnaswamy a Fortress
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Want To Make Chinnaswamy A Fortress: RCB Star Cites CSK Example, Makes Another Bold Claim in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

RCB's only loss this season came at home against GT.

Jitesh Sharma wants to make Chinnaswamy a Fortress

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Jitesh Sharma makes another bold claim as he says he wants to turn M Chinnaswamy Stadium into a fortress during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, just like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have done with their home ground in the IPL.

RCB have made a good start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, winning three out of their first four matches. Their only defeat came at home against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In recent seasons, this venue hasn’t been very lucky for them, but with the positive start this year, RCB will be hoping to change that as they take on Delhi Capitals in their next match at Chinnaswamy.

Jitesh Sharma Aims to End RCB’s Home Ground Jinx

In a video shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on their YouTube channel, Jitesh Sharma said he wants to end the bad luck RCB has had at home. He mentioned how Chennai Super Kings have made Chepauk their stronghold where it’s tough for other teams to win, and he wants to do the same for RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I want to break that Jinx which we are not winning on home like Chennai for Chepauk is there castle, no one can enter and win that castle, i want to build this castle for us,” Jitesh Sharma said.

ALSO READ:

RCB Looking Strong in All Departments

Jitesh Sharma has been a good signing for RCB so far. In the last two matches, he played quickfire knocks of 33 and 40 not out against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. He has also done a great job behind the stumps, whether it is helping with DRS reviews or anything else. His performance has been really good for RCB.

Not just him, the whole team has played well so far. They are doing well in all areas and look like a strong team. As they now get ready to play against the Delhi Capitals, a win in this match could take RCB into the top two.

IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

