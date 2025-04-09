Riyan Parag Argues With Umpires, Smashes Bat In Anger After Controversial Decision in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

The Ultra-Edge showed clear spike when the ball passed the bat

When it rains, it pours. Rajasthan Royals youngster Riyan Parag was in a situation that exemplified that situation as his team were fighting an uphill battle against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the seventh over in a chase of 218, Parag had to hold fort with his team already losing Nitish Rana and opener Yashaswi Jaiswal in the powerplay. Impact Player substitute Kulwant Khejorliya fired a yorker on the fourth stump as Parag tried to slice it past the keeper.

Riyan Parag Argues With Umpires, Smashes His Bat

However, the ball took a feather edge and landed comfortably in Jos Buttler gloves behind the wicket. The umpire raised his finger but Parag, thinking it was a sound of his bat hitting the ground at the same time, reviewed it.

Ultra-Edge showed clear spike when the ball passed the bat and the umpire’s decision remained. Despite this, a clearly-dissatisfied Parag argued some more with the on-field umpire before being consoled by Mohammed Siraj on his way back to the pavilion.

Instead of going back to the dug-out, Parag went up to the stairs and smashed his bat in anger near the entrance.

Rajasthan Royals Batting Crumbles After Parag’s Wicket

Parag’s dismissal was soon followed by Dhruv Jhurel walking back quickly for just five runs in Rashid Khan’s bowling.

Then Prasidh Krishna sent back a persistent Sanju Samson by setting him up with a short delivery which was slashed straight to gully where R Sai Kishore lay waiting.

Impact substitute Shubham Dubey didn’t last long as he fell shortly after that to Rashid Khan who trapped him plumb for one run. As a result Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 119/6 in 13.2 overs.

This is not the first time Parag has done something dramatic on live TV. The Assamese youngster, who had captained RR at his home ground in Guwahati in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, was seen clicking a selfie with a group of state policemen and flicking back the phone non-chalantly.

RR are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 table after winning two matches and losing two so far.

