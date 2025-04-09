The temperature in the middle rose further after Archer gave glances.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer was spitting fire with his bowling during the match against Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). After bowling a tidy opening over, the England speedster returned for his second and clean bowled GT skipper Shubman Gill on the first ball of the third over.

Next, former England white-ball captain and ex-RR player Jos Buttler walked out to bat. However, Archer decided to welcome his fellow countryman with an attacking field of two slips and a short leg in place and bowled a fiery bouncer.

The temperature in the middle rose further after Archer gave glances towards Buttler and the wicketkeeper-batter chose to ignore him. Then one ball later, Buttler exacted his revenge by hitting Archer for a boundary.

Speaking about the GT vs RR match, after Jofra Archer removed Gill cheaply for 2, Buttler and Sai propelled the GT innings and navigated the powerplay brilliantly.

The duo stitched an impressive 80-run partnership for the second wicket before Buttler fell on final ball of the 10th over to Maheesh Theekshana, getting trapped lbw.

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard read 104 for 2 in 11.1 overs with Shubman Gill and Shahrukh Khan currently batting in the middle.

The Titans look well on course for a 200-run total and the Royals will need to make a couple of inroads soon if they have to restrict the run flow.

GT are currently placed second in the points table with six points from four games while RR are sixth with four points from as many games.

