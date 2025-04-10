Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Only Indian in Rare IPL List After Blistering Start to IPL 2025

He made 82 off 53 against RR last night.

Sai Sudharsan has been enjoying a purple patch in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Gujarat Titans’ (GT) opener has struck three half-centuries in five games so far. Overall, he has amassed 273 runs in five games at an average of 54.60 and a strike rate of 151.66. He stands second in line for the Orange Cap, just 15 runs behind Nicholas Pooran.

In this process and on the back of more stunning IPL knocks, Sudharsan has entered a rare list of scoring the most runs in the first 30 innings. He is second on the list with 1,307 runs as Shaun Marsh leads the troop with 1,338 runs. He’s also the only Indian in the list among Chris Gayle, Kane Williamson, Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey, and Jonny Bairstow.

Most runs in first 30 IPL innings:



1338 – S Marsh

1307 – Sai Sudharshan

1141 – Gayle

1096 – Williamson

1082 – Hayden

1064 – Hussey

1058 – Bairstow



Sai Sudharsan in IPL 2025

The Chennai-born batter started this season with an attacking 74 off 41 against Punjab Kings. However, GT lost their opener by a narrow margin of 11 runs. Sudharsan followed up his blitzkrieg with 63 off 41 against the Mumbai Indians for a solid start to the match. He missed a third consecutive half-century by a whisker (49 off 36) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sudharsan lost his rhythm at Uppar as he was dismissed by former GT bowler, Mohammed Shami. He could manage just five runs off nine deliveries before walking out in the third over. However, he made a strong comeback last night against the Rajasthan Royals. He slammed 82 runs off 53 balls and bagged the Player of the Match.

GT have now won four of their five fixtures in the IPL 2025. They are seated at the top of the points table with eight points at an NRR of 1.413. They will next face Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on April 12.

