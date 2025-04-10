News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mohammad Rizwan wrangled with Aqib Javed, Pakistan's head coach, over the personnel selection on the New Zealand tour.
news
Last updated: April 10, 2025

Mohammad Rizwan Fumes Over PCB Treatment, Demands More Power in Team Selection After Argument With Aqib Javed

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mohammad Rizwan wrangled with Aqib Javed over the personnel selection on the New Zealand tour.

Mohammad Rizwan wrangled with Aqib Javed, Pakistan's head coach, over the personnel selection on the New Zealand tour.

There’s never a shortage of controversies and drama in Pakistan Cricket, and it has surged massively since Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan were omitted from the T20I side. Their tepid batting approach, which led to numerous defeats for Pakistan, was too glaring to ignore, and selectors opted for fresh guns who could bat briskly.

However, the move didn’t please the senior duo, and they were left frustrated with the treatment by the PCB. According to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, Babar and Rizwan will meet the chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, in the next few days to get clarification on their selection in the T20I format.

Further, the same report added that Rizwan has asked for more power in the team selection as a captain in the ODI format. He has threatened to step down as ODI captain unless he is accorded greater autonomy.

“Rizwan will seek more power in the selection of eleven in the match and there is a possibility that if not given full powers then he might resign from ODI captaincy,” senior PCB sources told Telecom Asia Sport.

The Tension Between Mohammad Rizwan and Coach Aqib Javed

The report also revealed that Mohammad Rizwan wrangled with Aqib Javed, Pakistan’s head coach, over the personnel selection on the New Zealand tour. Rizwan wanted to play five specialist bowlers in the XI, but Javed suggested four regulars, with Salman Agha and Irfan Khan to complete the remaining ten overs.

ALSO READ:

Unfortunately, the move didn’t work for Pakistan, as the part-timers conceded plenty to let New Zealand lead in the game. That was the key reason behind the argument between the captain and the coach, which might lead to a change in the coaching department.

PCB have told Aqib that a few foreign coaches are in talks and will replace him as a white-ball coach. Aqib took over the reins in November last year, but Pakistan’s performances didn’t improve drastically.

They failed to win any game in the Champions Trophy 2025 and had a forgettable New Zealand tour, winning only one out of eight matches across white-ball formats. Several foreign coaches have previously come into the setup, but their tenure ended abruptly, so it will be interesting to see whether a new coach can last in this team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aqib Javed
Babar Azam
Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan

Related posts

Former India Player Questions Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy After Their Poor Start in IPL 2025

Former India Player Questions Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy After Their Poor Start in IPL 2025

They are placed at the seventh spot after five games.
4:57 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Like a Big Brother’: RCB Star Opens Up How Dinesh Karthik Helped Him Turn Setback Into Comeback

‘Like a Big Brother’: RCB Star Opens Up How Dinesh Karthik Helped Him Turn Setback Into Comeback in IPL 2025

The 31-year-old has had a turnaround this year.
4:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Temba Bavuma In Doubt For WTC 2025 Final vs Australia After Injury Before Domestic Final

Temba Bavuma In Doubt For WTC 2025 Final vs Australia After Injury Before Domestic Final

The match is on June 11 in England.
4:58 pm
Disha Asrani
Gujarat Titans Star Reveals His Path To India Team After Impressive Start in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Star Reveals His Path To India Team After Impressive Start in IPL 2025

He scored a vital 82 in 53 balls last night.
2:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
From Streets to Big Leagues: KKR Sign ISPL Star As Net Bowler for IPL 2025

From Streets to Big Leagues: KKR Sign ISPL Star As Net Bowler for IPL 2025

11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Will Riyan Parag Be Sanctioned For Showing Dissent At Umpires Over Controversial Decision During IPL 2025 GT vs RR Match?

11:22 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.