Bangladesh Player Returns to Competitive Cricket After Ban

He played a Dhaka Premier Division League match on Monday.

Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has returned to competitive cricket after facing a two-year ban by the ICC. He was penalised for breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s anti-corruption code during the Abu Dhabi T10 league in 2020-21.

The 33-year-old featured for the Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in their Dhaka Premier Division League (DPL) match against the Gazi Group Cricketers in Mirpur.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) stated in a release that Nasir has completed all the requirements. He also underwent an anti-corruption education session, which makes him eligible to return to the official cricket arena.

“As per the terms of the sanction, Nasir Hossain has now fulfilled all requirements, including completing the mandatory anti-corruption education session. This has paved the way for his eligibility to re-enter official cricket as of April 7, 2025,” read the BCB statement.

Charges Faced By Nasir Hossain

Alongside Nasir, seven other players of the Pune Devils franchise were charged by the ICC in September 2023. His two-year ban included a suspension for the first six months.

As per an ESPN Cricinfo report, the first charge against the all-rounder was that he “failed to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12.”

The second complaint by the ICC was that he “failed to disclose to the designated anti-corruption official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in corrupt conduct via the new iPhone 12.”

Moreover, Nasir also “failed or refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the designated anti-corruption official’s investigation.” The Bangladesh player had accepted all three allegations against him.

Nasir played 19 Tests, 65 ODIs, and 31 T20Is for Bangladesh from 2011 to 2018. Before this DPL match, his last competitive match was in May 2023. He played for the Prime Bank Cricket Club in a List A fixture against the Gazi Group Cricketers.

