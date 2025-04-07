‘He Knows What I’ll Bowl’: Star Spinner Credits MS Dhoni For His Development Ahead Of Punjab Kings vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

The Punjab Kings spinner felt that there can be no loose deliveries while bowling to Dhoni

Punjab Kings’ star legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal said he is relishing playing against his former India captain MS Dhoni, whom he credited for reading his mind even before he bowled a ball.

Chennai Super Kings will travel to New Chandigarh for their fifth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on the back of three consecutive losses after beginning their campaign with a win over Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, have won two of their opening matches but then suffered a big 50-run loss against Rajasthan Royals at home.

Yuzvendra Chahal Hails CSK Legend MS Dhoni

Despite the criticism surrounding Dhoni’s waning batting prowess and inability to finish games at will, Chahal felt that there can be no loose deliveries to him come Tuesday.

“You can’t give him an easy ball — if you do, he’ll send it out of the park,” Chahal said on JioStar press room ahead of the Tuesday clash.

He credited Dhoni for playing a key role in his rise in international cricket with his inputs and ability to read the game like anyone else.

“Mahi bhai has watched me bowl from behind the stumps for years. He knows how I bowl, what I think, and what I’m likely to do. I can read — maybe 2 or 3 percent — of what Mahi bhai is thinking,” the leg-spinner added.

Chahal, who is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 365 wickets, also said that they have plans ready for Dhoni depending on where he will bat.

“I know the kind of situations he comes in to bat. If he walks in between overs 1–10, we know we have to attack. But if he comes in the later stages of the match, we understand exactly what he’ll try to do. We plan accordingly,” Chahal said.

Chahal, who was bought for INR 18 crore by Punjab Kings, hasn’t hit the ground running in IPL 2025. The leggie has just one wicket from three matches so far and has an economy of 10.2.

Punjab Kings’ Positive Start To IPL 2025

Though Chahal’s form hasn’t been good, Punjab Kings have begun the season with many positives as they beat Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in convincing fashion.

Chahal hailed Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy and felt that he is ready to new skills at his new franchise.

“He gives you a lot of freedom. You can approach him at any time. He’s very calm. It’s not like if the opposition is scoring runs, he’ll panic — he remains composed,” the 34-year-old said.

“Last year, I played for Rajasthan Royals and that’s where I learned the art of bowling at the death. Before that, I had never bowled in the death overs. When you move to a new team, you pick up new skills,” he added.

