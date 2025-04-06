‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025

Prior to the IPL 2025, Siraj was shockingly snubbed from the Indian side which won the Champions Trophy 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj put up a bowling masterclass against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight (April 6) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

He finished with match-winning bowling figures of 4-0-17-4 and subsequently won the Player of the Match Award. Interestingly, this was Siraj’s second consecutive POTM award, having won the previous one against RCB with a 3-wicket haul.

It has thus been an incredible turnaround from the Indian speedster, who is also currently the third-highest wicket taker in IPL 2025 with nine scalps to his name.

Speaking about his mental space after the exclusion and how he pulled himself back, Siraj revealed during the SRH vs GT post-match interaction,

“At one time, I was not able to digest it (having not been picked for Champions Trophy) but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game. Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I’m enjoying my bowling. As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind (on him being dropped) but I cheered myself up and was looking forward to the IPL.”

It seems like GT have found their momentum in the IPL 2025 campaign, as they picked up their third straight win after losing their season opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

After Siraj’s heroics to restrict SRH to a par score of 152 for 8 in 20 overs, Washington Sundar fired a crucial 49(29) while GT skipper Shubman Gill played a calculated unbeaten knock of 61*(43) to help his team over the line.

