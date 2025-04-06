‘Beyond Our Pay Grade’: Indian Wicketkeeper-batter Shares His Two Cents On MS Dhoni Retirement From CSK In IPL 2025

This follows Dhoni's recent poor form, with critics offering unsolicited advice for him to hang up his boots in the IPL.

From one wicketkeeper-batter to another, Shreevats Goswami shared a heartfelt message for MS Dhoni surrounding his retirement news. Truth be told, it’s not even news because Dhoni is far from calling quits on his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Admittedly, CSK’s form is probably the lowest IPL has ever seen. Some believe Dhoni’s lack of intent is the main reason behind CSK’s downfall. But Goswami refuses to believe. He feels it’s “way beyond our pay grade” to offer unsolicited advice to Dhoni on when to retire.

On his Instagram post, Goswami said, “Honestly, I think it’s way beyond our pay grade – as experts or ex-cricketers – to comment on or advise Dhoni about retirement. He already stepped away from international cricket back in 2020. The IPL is more than just cricket – it’s also entertainment, economics, and big business for franchises. And let’s be real, Dhoni is still very much alive. Fans adore him not just for his cricketing skills, but for the leader he was and the deep connection he has with people.”

Dhoni has been one of India’s most successful captains. He has driven the yellow jersey with similar determination, leading the team to five IPL trophies. He has also been CSK’s designated finisher, hammering sixes at will. However, his recent form, coupled with consecutive losses, especially the ones at Chepauk, has caught the attention of the critics. To add to the context, the CSK player has returned with scores of 30*, 16, 30*, and a duck with most innings played when the NRR is skyrocketing. He has batted as deep as No.9 to give other players a chance to put up a good fight, however, the plan largely backfired.

Goswami added, “Is the team struggling just because of Dhoni’s batting form? Not exactly – but maybe a little. CSK do seem to lack that finishing firepower, so maybe someone like Shivam Dube could be tried in that role?”

ALSO READ:

Goswami Wants MS Dhoni On The Ground

The Kolkata-born player recalled the only time he met Dhoni, which was during Bengal’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Semi-Final against Jharkhand. He quoted something the 43-year-old told him, a memory he holds vividly to this day and one that will stay with him forever.

“Nobody has seen form. It’s something within. Sometimes, you can even fake that you’re in form with your body language. And it just takes one hit from the middle of the bat to truly feel it again.”

Goswami emphasised the importance of having the veteran player still on the field. Many teams share post-match meet-ups on social media, often showing Dhoni offering advice to the younger players. Goswami believes it is this invaluable guidance from the senior player that makes Dhoni a crucial presence.

Goswami expressed his emotions, “Players will miss him more than the fans do. Let him stay – we still want him out there on the ground.”

Lastly, the 35-year-old concluded with a dig on CSK, albeit staying hopeful of their comeback. After four games, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side is languishing in the ninth position on the points table. They’ve won just one out of their four matches so far.

“The way CSK is playing might defy cricketing logic right now, but teams have bounced back too. CSK might too.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.