Last updated: April 6, 2025

‘It Is Not Me Deciding’: CSK Star MS Dhoni Breaks Silence on IPL Future

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

A recent podcast video of Dhoni has gone viral online.

MS Dhoni on his IPL Future

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, April 5. Chasing a target of 184, CSK fell short by 25 runs. MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 26 balls but couldn’t take the team over the line.

In the four matches so far, Dhoni has scored 76 runs from 55 balls, with 30 being his highest score. His form has made people talk again about whether he should retire.

In the middle of all this, a recent podcast video of Dhoni has gone viral online.

No Plans To Retire Right Now

During a pre-recorded podcast with Raj Shamani, MS Dhoni had said that he hasn’t thought about retirement yet as he is still playing in the IPL. He shared that he takes it one year at a time. Dhoni, who is 43 now, said he will be 44 by the time IPL 2025 ends, and after that, he will have around 10 months to decide whether he wants to continue playing or not.

“No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not,” Dhoni said.

ALSO READ:

Fitness Will Decide My Future, Says Dhoni

Dhoni also shared that the decision isn’t just up to him. It depends more on how his body feels and if he is physically fit to continue. So for now, he is not making any final decision and will wait until later to see how things go.

“But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that,” he added .

Dhoni’s parents, wife, and daughter were present at the stadium to watch the match against Delhi Capitals, and there were rumours that it could be his last IPL game. However, through his recent podcast appearance, Dhoni made it clear that he will continue playing at least till the end of this season. He also said that he will only think about his future after the IPL 2025 is over.

