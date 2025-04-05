News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Stephen Fleming Opens Up About Criticisms of CSK Star on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube Channel
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 5, 2025

‘Don’t Care’: Stephen Fleming Gives BLUNT Response to Criticism of CSK Star on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube Channel

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Fleming was quizzed about the same after CSK's loss to Delhi Capitals.

Stephen Fleming Opens Up About Criticisms of CSK Star on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube Channel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has opened up about a recent video on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel where former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna Agoram (popularly known as Pdogg), criticised the selection of Noor Ahmad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Pdogg had made a surprising statement claiming that picking Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad in the team was a mistake by the CSK management, especially when experienced spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were already present.

Fleming was quizzed about the same after their loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier today (April 5) in their own backyard.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Kiwi very bluntly said, ” I don’t care. That’s irrelevant”

ALSO READ:

Noor Ahmad has been the top bowler for CSK in IPL 2025

Interestingly, Noor Ahmad is currently the best bowler for Chennai Super Kings after four matches and currently holds the Purple Cap, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 11.80 and an economy of around 7. He is leading the charts after taking four wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI), three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and one scalp against DC today.

In comparison, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been expensive, with Ashwin picking up only three wickets and Jadeja two. So far, Noor has undoubtedly been the best bowler in the CSK lineup.

Speaking about CSK, their loss against DC today was the third loss for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side in four games. The five-time champions have now slumped to the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with just two points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

CSK
IPL 2025
Noor Ahmad
Ravichandran Ashwin
Stephen Fleming

Related posts

Rishabh Pant To Bat at New Position in IPL 2025 Lucknow Super Giants Captain Reveals

How Much Should Owners Interfere in Franchise and Player Performances? Former SRH, RCB Player Opines

The recent conversations between LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant has kicked up the debate.
8:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
Blow for Rajasthan Royals As Key Bowler Tushar Deshpande Out of Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025 With Niggle Yudhvir In

Blow for Rajasthan Royals As Key Bowler Out of Punjab Kings Clash in IPL 2025 With Niggle

He had picked up three wickets in the RR opener.
7:34 pm
Disha Asrani
kl rahul csk vs dc ipl 2025

Why Did KL Rahul Take Wicketkeeper Duties Mid-Game From Abishek Porel For Delhi Capitals in the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match?

KL Rahul had kept wickets in the IPL previously.
7:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dinesh Karthik Opines On Virat Kohli Partnership At RCB In New Role In IPL 2025

‘Ego Can Be Your Greatest…’ – Dinesh Karthik Opines On Virat Kohli Partnership At RCB In New Role In IPL 2025

Kohli has made 97 runs in three matches so far.
6:32 pm
Disha Asrani
[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

[WATCH] MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Combine To Complete Spectacular Runout of Ashutosh Sharma vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Dhoni and Jadeja looked in sync.
9:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Dhoni is like My Father' - CSK Youngster Matheesha Pathirana Opens Up on Relationship With Legend

‘Dhoni is like My Father’ – CSK Youngster Opens Up on Relationship With Legend

He has scalped four wickets in two matches so far.
4:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.