Stephen Fleming Opens Up About Criticisms of CSK Star on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube Channel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has opened up about a recent video on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel where former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) analyst Prasanna Agoram (popularly known as Pdogg), criticised the selection of Noor Ahmad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Pdogg had made a surprising statement claiming that picking Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad in the team was a mistake by the CSK management, especially when experienced spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were already present.

Fleming was quizzed about the same after their loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) earlier today (April 5) in their own backyard.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Kiwi very bluntly said, ” I don’t care. That’s irrelevant”

Noor Ahmad has been the top bowler for CSK in IPL 2025

Interestingly, Noor Ahmad is currently the best bowler for Chennai Super Kings after four matches and currently holds the Purple Cap, having taken 10 wickets at an average of 11.80 and an economy of around 7. He is leading the charts after taking four wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI), three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), two against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and one scalp against DC today.

In comparison, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been expensive, with Ashwin picking up only three wickets and Jadeja two. So far, Noor has undoubtedly been the best bowler in the CSK lineup.

Speaking about CSK, their loss against DC today was the third loss for the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side in four games. The five-time champions have now slumped to the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table with just two points.

