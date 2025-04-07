News
Ishant Sharma has been fined 25% of the match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) Pacer Fined for Breaching IPL Code of Conduct During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Ishant Sharma has been fined 25% of the match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Ishant Sharma has been fined 25% of the match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. Last night, he committed the offence during the Gujarat Titans’ latest fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

“Ishant Sharma, Bowler, Gujarat Titans has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated One Demerit Point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.” read the official statement.

He admitted to the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction. This was his first offence of the season, so he gets one demerit point.

More to follow…

