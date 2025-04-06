‘Rare Opportunity’: Washington Sundar Reveals Whose Decision Was To Promote Him to No.4 After Match-Winning Knock of 49 vs SRH in IPL 2025

Washington Sundar scored 49 runs off 29 balls to help Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar said that he relished the opportunity to bat at number four in their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Washington Sundar scored 49 runs off 29 deliveries as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Washington Sundar on match-winning knock vs SRH

“Coach asked me to go in at 4 especially after we lost a couple of wickets in the early overs, rare opportunity for me and I loved my time in the middle,” Washington told broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

Gujarat Titans lost opener Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) in the powerplay, restricting their score in the phase to 48/2. However, Washington Sundar and captain Shubman Gill (61*) forged a 90-run stand for the third wicket which proved to be a game-defining one.

ALSO READ:

The Tamil Nadu youngster slammed five fours and two sixes during his knock before being dismissed in the 13th over by former GT pacer Mohammed Shami. “It is better of you calling all the adjectives. Skipper told me to bat as deep as possible and wanted to finish the game for my team.”

“This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years, the wicket gets a little better so easier to chase 160-170. I was aware if it and it helped me,” the 25-year-old said of his knock. Washington Sundar had been acquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 crore at the IPL 2025.

Where SRH and GT stand after the match

The Shubman Gill-led side had won the toss and opted to field first. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 152/8.

The win takes Gujarat Titans to second place with six points from four matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, remain in 10th place with just two points from five matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.