Washington Sundar Gujarat Titans SRH vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

‘Rare Opportunity’: Washington Sundar Reveals Whose Decision Was To Promote Him to No.4 After Match-Winning Knock of 49 vs SRH in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Washington Sundar scored 49 runs off 29 balls to help Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025.

Washington Sundar Gujarat Titans SRH vs GT IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar said that he relished the opportunity to bat at number four in their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. Washington Sundar scored 49 runs off 29 deliveries as Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Washington Sundar on match-winning knock vs SRH

“Coach asked me to go in at 4 especially after we lost a couple of wickets in the early overs, rare opportunity for me and I loved my time in the middle,” Washington told broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

Gujarat Titans lost opener Sai Sudharsan (5) and Jos Buttler (0) in the powerplay, restricting their score in the phase to 48/2. However, Washington Sundar and captain Shubman Gill (61*) forged a 90-run stand for the third wicket which proved to be a game-defining one.

ALSO READ:

The Tamil Nadu youngster slammed five fours and two sixes during his knock before being dismissed in the 13th over by former GT pacer Mohammed Shami. “It is better of you calling all the adjectives. Skipper told me to bat as deep as possible and wanted to finish the game for my team.”

“This has been the trend in Hyderabad in the last few years, the wicket gets a little better so easier to chase 160-170. I was aware if it and it helped me,” the 25-year-old said of his knock. Washington Sundar had been acquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 3.2 crore at the IPL 2025.

Where SRH and GT stand after the match

The Shubman Gill-led side had won the toss and opted to field first. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 152/8.

The win takes Gujarat Titans to second place with six points from four matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, remain in 10th place with just two points from five matches.

Cricket
GT
Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Washington Sundar

Related posts

‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025

‘Could Not Digest’: Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on CT 2025 Snub After Winning Consecutive POTMs in IPL 2025

Prior to the IPL 2025, Siraj was shockingly snubbed from the Indian side which won the Champions Trophy 2025.
12:04 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Shreevats Goswami on MS Dhoni Retirement CSK IPL 2025

‘Beyond Our Pay Grade’: Indian Wicketkeeper-batter Shares His Two Cents On MS Dhoni Retirement From CSK In IPL 2025

This follows Dhoni's recent poor form, with critics offering unsolicited advice for him to hang up his boots in the IPL.
11:13 pm
Disha Asrani
Out or Not Out? Washington Sundar Dismissal on 49 Sparks Controversy During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match

Out or Not Out? Washington Sundar Dismissal on 49 Sparks Controversy During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the first ball of the 14th over of GT's chase.
11:20 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans SRH vs GT IPL 2025

‘Even if the Ball Tails a Bit…’: Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohammed Siraj on How Lifting of Saliva Ban Has Helped him in IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets during the SRH vs GT game in IPL 2025.
10:32 pm
Vishnu PN
'Shouldn't be Looking to Play Ranji Trophy' Former India Player Advises Rajasthan Royals Batter Amidst IPL 2025

‘Shouldn’t Be Looking To Play Ranji Trophy’: Former India Player Advises Rajasthan Royals Batter Amidst IPL 2025

He played a 45-ball-67 knock last night against the Punjab Kings.
8:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
Big Blow for Gujarat Titans! Substitute Fielder Glenn Phillips Hobbles Off After Nasty Injury During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans! Substitute Fielder Glenn Phillips Hobbles Off After Nasty Injury During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the final over of the powerplay of the SRH innings.
9:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
