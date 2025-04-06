News
Big Blow for Gujarat Titans! Substitute Fielder Glenn Phillips Hobbles Off After Nasty Injury During SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Clash
Last updated: April 6, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the final over of the powerplay of the SRH innings.

Gujarat Titans (GT) and New Zealand star Glenn Phillips picked up a nasty injury during their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final over of the powerplay of the SRH innings. On the fourth ball, Phillips fielded the delivery and hurled a throw at the batter’s end but immediately went down to the ground and winced in pain.

Phillips was spotted hobbling and had to be supported off the field by others from the GT camp. The Titans will hope that he gets alright soon and that this is nothing serious.

While there has been no confirmation of the injury yet, it looks like he might have pulled his groin while getting that throw away.

Glenn Phillips haven’t been used by Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 yet

Interestingly, the Kiwi international, who was acquired by GT for INR 2 crores at the IPL 2025 auction is yet to play a match for his new franchise this season. The GT management have preferred the likes of Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan over Phillips.

Given his incredible fielding prowess, Phillips would have hoped to make some impact in the field but the premature injury can now put his rest of the IPL 2025 campaign in danger.

Speaking about the SRH vs GT match, the home side were dealt early blows, losing their explosive top order rather cheaply. While opener Travis head was dismissed in the first over of the match by Mohammed Siraj, Abhishek Sharma (18) and Ishan Kishan (17) managed to get starts but couldn’t convert it into big scores.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 52 for 3 in 8 overs with Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy currently batting in the middle.

