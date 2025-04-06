News
Washington Sundar Replaces Arshad Khan SRH vs GT IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 6, 2025

Who Is Washington Sundar Replacing In Gujarat Titans Playing XI against SRH For IPL 2025?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Washington Sundar Replaces Arshad Khan SRH vs GT IPL 2025

After Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper announced that Washington Sundar is replacing Arshad Khan in the playing XI.

Arshad Khan is a specialist bowler who has been effective in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. By including Sundar in the mix, GT have an extra batter, thereby strengthening their batting line-up. Furthermore, a left-handed batter always makes it challenging for the opponent to bowl to.

In two games for Gujarat Titans so far, Arshad snared just one wicket while giving away 38 runs. On the other hand, Sundar will be playing his debut match for the franchise.

More to follow..

