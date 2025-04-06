News
gujarat titans team pic ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 6, 2025

‘Need To Work Harder’: Gujarat Titans Star Says Bowlers Can Only Try To Prevent 300+ Scores From Happening In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

He felt that the thoughts of 300+ totals in T20s are close to becoming reality.

gujarat titans team pic ipl 2025

Gujarat Titans’ (GT) star spinner Rashid Khan felt that 300-plus scores in T20 cricket have gone from being a dream score to becoming a reality. It is up to the bowlers to ensure that doesn’t happen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

This season, there have been nine 200-plus scores, with six of them coming in three matches where both teams have gone past the big score. In the first round of matches, Rajasthan Royals managed to reach 242/6 in 20 overs in reply to Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 286/6, while GT almost chased down 244 against Punjab Kings but fell short by 11 runs.

Rashid Khan Ahead Of GT vs SRH In IPL 2025

Rashid felt that bowlers need to be smarter on the pitch and work harder in the nets to make sure that doesn’t happen in this season of IPL.

“These things have gone from being just thoughts. I think batters have started playing high-risk shots right from the start. As a bowler, you prepare yourself for the conditions of the ground and opposition,” Rashid said in an interview with Star Sports.

ALSO READ:

The star leg-spinner said that even if the pitch doesn’t help and the opposition looks like scoring a massive total, the onus is on the bowler to make sure the actual score is less than the predicted score.

“Even if the opposition looks like they are going to make 260, you think about ‘How can I bring this down to 220?’ or get 220 down to 200. For that, you need to work harder in the nets,” Rashid said.

In-form GT Meet Deflated SRH

Rashid is the leading wicket-taker in T20 format history with 635 scalps to his name. He felt that he still tries to do the same things even after becoming a feared name in world cricket.

“I do try to take wicket off every ball, but the main focus is to bowl in the right areas and restrict the batter. Even if batters think about being defensive against me and target other bowlers, I will try to be more aggressive with my bowling,” he said.

“The fundamentals for any bowler is to build pressure on the batter. So I try to do that always and not bothered about wickets every time,” he added.

Rashid will be in action on Sunday. Gujarat Titans will take on out-of-form Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

