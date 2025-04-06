‘One Good Match in 75 Games’: Former India Player Tears Into PBKS Star, Compares Him to Halley’s Comet for His IPL 2025 Performances

PBKS suffered their first loss of IPL 2025 last night.

After winning the opening two games, Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered their first defeat of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season last night against the Rajasthan Royals.

Following the loss, former India cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was quick to highlight a weak link in the PBKS lineup.

Manjrekar tore into Australian stalwart Glenn Maxwell for his subpar outings. In three matches, the Aussie has scored 30 runs at an average of 15 and picked up two wickets.

Echoing on the same lines, Manjrekar said on JioHotstar,

“Halley’s Comet orbits the sun and is visible from Earth once every 75 years. Just like that, Glenn Maxwell plays one good match in 75 games. It was last seen in 1986, and it will now be spotted in 2061. It’s the same case with Maxwell in batting. Glenn Maxwell is Halley’s Comet of Cricket.”

Glenn Maxwell Needs To Deliver For PBKS To Win Maiden IPL title

PBKS roped in Maxwell for INR 4.2 crores at the auction, and it seemed like both parties had their goals aligned with a maiden IPL title at stake and Maxwell looking for a revival.

The 36-year-old returned to the franchise after he had a forgettable IPL 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring just 52 runs and taking six wickets in 10 matches.

Notably, Maxwell last represented PBKS in 2021. In that edition with the Kings four years ago, Maxwell amassed 513 runs from 15 matches (six fifties). So, maybe he can take inspiration from that performance and find his mojo back.

