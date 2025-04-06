News
Last updated: April 6, 2025

‘He Understands the Game Properly’: Afghanistan All-Rounder Hails Captaincy of Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Shubman Gill has been leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL since 2024.

Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans GT IPL 2025

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan believes that his Gujarat Titans (GT) teammate Shubman Gill has everything in him not just as a player, but also as a captain. Shubman Gill has been captaining Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2024. Gujarat Titans, however, failed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs after they finished in eighth place with 12 points.

“Shubman has a bright future not only as a player but also as a captain. He understands the game properly. I saw that in him very early because he plans very well and prepares for pressure situations. He manages his bowlers and fielders well,” Rashid Khan said during the Aava De show on Star Sports.

“To be able to do that as a captain in IPL is commendable because not even World Cups have as much pressure on players like IPL,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill has been pipped by some to become India’s next captain across all formats. In fact, the 25-year-old did lead India in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in June 2024, which a young Men in Blue side won 4-1.

Shubman Gill’s GT captaincy record

Shubman Gill took over as Gujarat Titans from Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2024. So far, the Punjab cricketer has led Gujarat Titans in 15 matches, winning seven matches while losing eight.

Rashid Khan’s GT career

Rashid Khan joined Gujarat Titans for INR 15 crore ahead of IPL 2022, wherein they went onto win the title in their debut season. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the 26-year-old was retained for INR 18 crore, making him the team’s biggest retention. Rashid Khan has played 48 matches for Gujarat Titans so far and has taken 57 wickets while also having scored 329 runs.

GT’s IPL 2025 campaign so far

Gujarat Titans began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 11-run loss to Punjab Kings. However, they have since defeated Mumbai Indians (By 36 runs) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (By eight wickets) heading into their next game. Gujarat Titans are currently in third place with four points from three matches. They will next lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match on Sunday.

