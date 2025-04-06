‘Hasn’t Figured Out Where He Lands In The Ecosystem’: Former India Player’s Blunt Take On Rohit Sharma Ahead Of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

He has managed to score only 21 runs in three matches in the IPL 2025 so far.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has opened up on the struggles of Rohit Sharma in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper has faced difficulty to get going, specifically after losing his captaincy. Uthappa compared it to Virat Kohli’s rough patch after he left the captaincy for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2021. He stated that this kind of situation happens with the players. He discussed how the sudden change of role affected Kohli’s form afterward.

“It is because he hasn’t figured out where he lands in the whole ecosystem of Mumbai Indians post captaincy. Cause he’s done a lot for their franchise and that can happen. It’s a very existential thing. I think Virat Kohli went through that once he let go of captaincy and you know it moved on. I think he took a lot of soul searching, probably a couple of years of soul searching, which I think deeply affected his form as well. Just to find out where he landed in the whole ecosystem again,” opined the 39-year-old.

Rohit Sharma In The Midst Of Leadership Dilemma

In a social media video, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player explained the challenges of a senior player after stepping down from captaincy. The player finds it hard to determine if he is still in the team’s leadership group or not. The changing of role, which he was playing throughout all these years, brings a dip in the player’s form.

“You don’t know as a senior if you’re in the leadership group anymore or not. But even if you’re in the leadership group, where do you land in that structure,” said Uthappa.

The host of the show also reminded him about a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) incident in Saint Lucia, when Darren Sammy hesitated a bit to comment on something about the new skipper, Kieron Pollard.

Coming back to IPL 2025, Rohit has had a rough start following his 417-run season last year, where he averaged 32.08. So far, he has scored a four-ball-eight and 12-ball-13 following his duck in the first match of this season. Rohit didn’t play the previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee injury. He is set to be back in the electrifying clash between MI and RCB at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

