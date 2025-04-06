News
Should Mumbai Indians Bench Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Siddharth Kaul
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 6, 2025

Should Mumbai Indians Bench Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

In three games, he has registered scores of 13, 8, and 0.

Should Mumbai Indians Bench Rohit Sharma in IPL 2025 Siddharth Kaul

In an exclusive Cricxtasy podcast Better Call Kaul, former India player Siddharth Kaul has expressed his views on Rohit Sharma’s form for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

It’s indeed disheartening to say Rohit hasn’t fired like his usual self this season. In three games, he has registered scores of 13, 8, and 0. He did not play MI’s last fixture against Lucknow Super Giants due to a knee issue. Critics have been quick to jump to conclusions of letting Rohit warm the bench for the rest of the season. However, Kaul holds a different opinion.

“No, I don’t think so. If they [MI] bench him [Rohit], it’ll be a huge mistake,” Kaul said. “Performances are a part and parcel of a player. It’s not about a guarantee that when I go to play, I’ll hit 100 runs or take five wickets, or make 50 runs, or take three wickets. It’s a part and parcel of the game.”

Notably, Rohit has crossed 400 runs just twice since IPL 2017. The right-handed batter made 405 runs in 2019 and 417 runs last season.

WATCH THE FULL PODCAST HERE.

Siddharth Kaul Supports Rohit Sharma

The Punjab-born player is a staunch believer that any player can rise above the ranks once they feel supported and heard. Think tanks and fans can go on and on, throwing numbers to prove a point and add to the chatter. Kaul believes it’s crucial to first talk to the player. He also feels that one should talk to Rohit before taking a major decision.

“It’s very easy to criticise, and it’s difficult to support someone in their downfall,” Kaul said. “I always hold this point of view that we shouldn’t talk about a player’s past performance. Have we spoken to Rohit bhai about what thoughts are going on in his mind? Instead, everyone keeps telling, ‘Rohit bhai, you will do it’.”

“No one must’ve asked him, according to me. So, when you show this concern as a team unit, or maybe a sports owner, then that person will rise like something else. Just like a phoenix. When that is done [supported], I’ve seen the biggest and smallest of all players do well. Just speak to them and try to understand why it [bad form] is happening. We don’t know what Rohit bhai is going through, due to which he’s facing such difficulties.”

ALSO READ:

He Is One Good Game Away

While counting on Rohit to make a strong comeback, Kaul feels that the former MI skipper is just one good knock away from regaining his consistency. Kaul also recalled that Rohit had a good touch with the willow during the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025.

He gave good starts to India as he amassed 180 runs in five games at a strike rate of 100. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad player is certain that Rohit will soon be on song for the Mumbai franchise as well.

“Till the end of the World Cup [2024] or the Champions Trophy [2025], he was hitting like a T20 player, and he contributed massively. But he is unable to replicate this in the T20 format.

“Has anyone asked him what is bothering him, be it on a personal level or cricketing level? I feel Rohit bhai is just one knock away. Once he crosses 50 runs, you’ll find him consistently performing, and in the next three to four innings, he may even hit a 100.”

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
Siddharth Kaul

