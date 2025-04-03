News
Last updated: April 4, 2025

‘Mereko Kuch Karne Ki Zarurat Nahi Hai’ – Rohit Sharma Seen in Animated Conversation With LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Ahead of Mumbai Indians Fixture in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rohit Sharma had an animated discussion with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan ahead of the LSG vs MI clash in IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma Zaheer Khan LSG vs MI IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant shared a heartwarming moment ahead of their clash in IPL 2025 scheduled for Friday. Rohit Sharma was seen having a conversation with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Zaheer Khan on Thursday and it was at that time when Rishabh Pant walked up and hugged Rohit.

Rohit’s animated conversation with Zaheer

In a video uploaded by Mumbai Indians, the former Mumbai Indians captain could be heard telling Zaheer: “Jo jab Karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nhi hai (Whatever had to be done, I did it properly, now I don’t need to do anything)”. Pant immediately went up to Rohit and said: “Haanji”. It is, however, unclear as to what the context of Rohit’s quote is.


Rishabh Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after IPL 2024, was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a record amount of INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was named the team’s new captain ahead of IPL 2025, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) having parted ways with their former captain KL Rahul.

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, with their last title coming in 2020. All-rounder Hardik Pandya took over as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of IPL 2024, where they endured a bottom-placed finish with just eight points.

Rohit and Pant’s concerning batting forms

Both Mumbai Indians (Sixth place) and Lucknow Super Giants (Seventh place) have won one match and lost two others heading into their faceoff at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Both Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have endured forgettable starts to IPL 2025 as far as their batting is concerned and will be looking to rediscover their lost touch. While Rohit has managed just 21 runs from three matches, Rishabh Pant has had an even worse start with just 17 runs from three games.

