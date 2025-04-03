News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why did Pat Cummins appeal for a dead-ball during Harshit Rana's over in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

Why did Pat Cummins appeal for a dead-ball during Harshit Rana’s over in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over

Why did Pat Cummins appeal for a dead-ball during Harshit Rana's over in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins made a surprising request by appealing for a dead ball during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight (April 3) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over being bowled by Harshit Rana. The KKR pacer bowled a short ball on the middle stump. It seemed that Cummins took his eyes off it for a moment and got lucky as the ball whistled past his bat, his ear and his helmet.

Cummins next could be seen walking down the crease to have a chat to the umpire, demanding a dead-ball because Rana’s towel fell off as he delivered the ball. However, the umpire turned down request and asked Rana to continue.

ALSO READ:

KKR bowlers totally dismantle SRH’s explosive batting lineup; inch closer to win

Speaking about the KKR vs SRH match, the home team bowlers have looked on-song as they have managed to run-through a powerpacked SRH batting lineup and are almost on the brink of wrapping up the contest.

After KKR batters posted a solid total of 200 for 6 in 20 overs, courtesy of flourish from Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) and fifty from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32), the KKR bowlers turned up the heat.

Pacers Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana removed SRH’s big-hitting top order which includes the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan cheaply for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 117 for 9 in 16 overs with Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Harshit Rana
IPL 2025
KKR vs SRH
Pat Cummins

Related posts

Rohit Sharma Zaheer Khan LSG vs MI IPL 2025

‘Mereko Kuch Karne Ki Zarurat Nahi Hai’ – Rohit Sharma Seen in Animated Conversation With LSG Mentor Zaheer Khan Ahead of Mumbai Indians Fixture in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma had an animated discussion with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan ahead of the LSG vs MI clash in IPL 2025.
12:03 am
Vishnu PN
KKR Poke Fun at Travis Head After SRH Star Continues Doomed Run Against Them

KKR Poke Fun at Travis Head After SRH Star Continues Doomed Run Against Them

Travis Head managed just 4 runs tonight.
12:03 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 16 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

10:39 pm
Sagar Paul
Why Did Angkrish Raghuvanshi Show a Heart Gesture to the KKR Dressing Room After Fifty vs SRH in IPL 2025?

Why Did Angkrish Raghuvanshi Show a Heart Gesture to the KKR Dressing Room After Fifty vs SRH in IPL 2025?

Raghuvanshi slammed a stellar 30-ball fifty.
10:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
3 Changes To Expect in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI in IPL 2025

3 Changes To Expect in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI in IPL 2025

They have won one out of three games so far.
9:49 pm
Sagar Paul
Kamindu Mendis Sunrisers Hyderabad KKR vs SRH IPL 2025

Left-Arm, Right-Arm, Wicket – Ambidextrous SRH Star Shines on IPL Debut With Crucial Breakthrough vs KKR in IPL 2025

He has acquired for INR 75 lakh during the IPL 2025 mega auction.
9:37 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.