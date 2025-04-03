Why did Pat Cummins appeal for a dead-ball during Harshit Rana’s over in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins made a surprising request by appealing for a dead ball during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tonight (April 3) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over being bowled by Harshit Rana. The KKR pacer bowled a short ball on the middle stump. It seemed that Cummins took his eyes off it for a moment and got lucky as the ball whistled past his bat, his ear and his helmet.

Cummins next could be seen walking down the crease to have a chat to the umpire, demanding a dead-ball because Rana’s towel fell off as he delivered the ball. However, the umpire turned down request and asked Rana to continue.

Speaking about the KKR vs SRH match, the home team bowlers have looked on-song as they have managed to run-through a powerpacked SRH batting lineup and are almost on the brink of wrapping up the contest.

After KKR batters posted a solid total of 200 for 6 in 20 overs, courtesy of flourish from Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) and fifty from youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32), the KKR bowlers turned up the heat.

Pacers Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana removed SRH’s big-hitting top order which includes the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan cheaply for single-digit scores.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 117 for 9 in 16 overs with Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel currently batting in the middle.

