Why Did Angkrish Raghuvanshi Show a Heart Gesture to the KKR Dressing Room After Fifty vs SRH in IPL 2025?

Raghuvanshi slammed a stellar 30-ball fifty.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi repaid the franchise’s faith for buying him back for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) by slamming a deft fifty in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight (April 3).

After smashing his thirty-ball fifty, Raghuvanshi celebrated the feat with a special gesture for the three-time winners. The 20-year-old could be seen doing a heart-shaped celebration which was directed towards the KKR dressing room who supported him throughout his journey.

Notably, KKR handed the youngster his IPL debut last year where he impressed and had a breakout season. For the unversed, he was roped in for his base price of INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2025 auction.

ALSO READ:

KKR pacers spit fire, remove SRH top order in powerplay

Batting first, KKR managed to post a big total of 200 for 6 in their 20 overs. While the KKR openers Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine failed to get going, it was skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the young Angkrish Raghuvanshi who made amends for the initial setback.

After that, it was a batting masterclass from Venkatesh Iyer, who blasted a 29-ball 60 alongside Rinku Singh’s 17-ball 32 to propel KKR to the 200-run mark.

Coming to the chase, the big-hitting SRH top order failed to fire with all three- Travis Head (4), Abhishek Sharma (2) and Ishan Kishan (2) departing cheaply within the powerplay. For KKR, pacers Vaibhav Arora took two scalps while Harshit Rana got one so far.

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 9 for 3 in 3.1 overs with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu Mendis currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.