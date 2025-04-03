News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad KKR vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

Why is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Travis Head does not feature in Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad KKR vs SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head is absent from the team’s playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which is taking place at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The Australian has played all three of the previous matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why Travis Head is not in playing XI for SRH vs KKR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head has made way for Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, who is making his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Head doesn’t feature in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI, he is one of the impact player substitutes for Thursday’s game.

More to follow…

Cricket
IPL 2025
Kamindu Mendis
KKR vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head

Related posts

Who has Replaced Spencer Johnson in KKR Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH and Why?

Who has Replaced Spencer Johnson in KKR Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH and Why?

The decision was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans RCB vs GT IPL 2025

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans as Key Player Returns Home for Personal Reasons in the Midst of IPL 2025

He didn't play the last fixture against RCB.
6:55 pm
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025

GT beat RCB at their home ground by eight wickets.
6:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost two of their first three games in the IPL 2025.

3 Auction Errors That Are Costing CSK in IPL 2025

CSK's issues go far deeper than the noise around MS Dhoni's entry point.
5:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
'Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title': SRH Star's Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

‘Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title’: SRH Star’s Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

He spoke about his ambitions for the franchise and his personal goals.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

The issue has put the BCCI and IPL franchises at loggerheads.
6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.