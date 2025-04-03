Why is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR?

Travis Head does not feature in Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head is absent from the team’s playing XI for their IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) which is taking place at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The Australian has played all three of the previous matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why Travis Head is not in playing XI for SRH vs KKR match

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head has made way for Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, who is making his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Head doesn’t feature in the Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI, he is one of the impact player substitutes for Thursday’s game.

More to follow…