Who has Replaced Spencer Johnson in KKR Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH and Why?
Last updated: April 3, 2025

Who has Replaced Spencer Johnson in KKR Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH and Why?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The decision was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.

Who has Replaced Spencer Johnson in KKR Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against SRH and Why?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have opted to drop Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson for their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The decision was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane during the coin toss.

In Johnson’s place, the defending champions have decided to slot in England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Adding Moeen to the playing XI gives KKR a third spinner option alongside Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, which will be a major boost on the Eden Gardens track which is expected to offer some turn.

Furthermore, it gives KKR more batting depth, which can be crucial to post a big total, given the opposition is SRH.

Ali played a crucial role on his debut in KKR’s win against the Rajasthan Royals with impressive bowling figures of 2 for 23 in his 4 overs.

ALSO READ:

KKR and SRH gear up for rematch of last year’s final in IPL 2025

KKR and SRH, the winner and runners-up of the last season (IPL 2024) respectively, have not had the best of starts in IPL 2025.

While KKR are currently are at the bottom of the points table, SRH occupy the eight spot. Both teams have managed just one win in three matches so far and have 2 points.

Thus, this game tonight will be extremely crucial for both the heavyweight sides as they look to revive their campaign and turnaround fortunes.

