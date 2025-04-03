‘The City Has Made Me Who I Am’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Emotional After Switching States from Mumbai to Goa in Domestic Cricket

The batter has received a NOC from the MCA.

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed the reason behind shifting his domestic cricket base from Mumbai to Goa. He requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to provide him a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) on Wednesday for joining Goa. A source in the MCA confirmed the news further.

“He has sought a NOC from us and has cited that the reason for his move to Goa as personal”, a source stated to The Indian Express.

The 23-year-old became the third player to quit Mumbai and join Goa after Siddhesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar.

Why Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Moved to Goa?

The batter, who has represented Mumbai since his Under-19 days, left the state for the leadership opportunity. He admitted that the decision to shift was “very tough” for him. He also acknowledged the contributions of MCA to his success and stated that he will be forever “indebted” to them.

“It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA”, Jaiswal expressed his emotions to The Indian Express.

The southpaw also emphasised the new opportunity offered by the Goa Cricket Association. He stated that his priority will always be to represent the nation. He will play for Goa during the gaps in the international schedule and look to take them forward in each tournament.

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an opportunity which came my way and I just took it”, explained Jaiswal.

Statistics for Mumbai

Since his First-Class debut for Mumbai against Chhattisgarh in 2019, Jaiswal has put up 3,712 first-class runs. This mammoth total includes 1,296 runs across 25 List A games for Mumbai at an average of 58.90, alongside 648 T20 runs in 28 games at a strike rate of 136.42.

He scored centuries in three consecutive innings during Mumbai’s journey to the final in the 2021-22 season, though they ultimately lost to Madhya Pradesh.

