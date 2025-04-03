HCA Secretary Clears Air on Rumours of Tilak Varma Shifting Domestic Cricket Base From Hyderabad to Goa

He made his First-Class debut in 2019.

Young Indian batter Tilak Varma will continue playing domestic cricket for Hyderabad amid reports of the 22-year-old shifting his cricketing base to Goa. R Devraj, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) secretary, said that Tilak Varma will remain a Hyderabad cricketer.

Tilak Varma to Remain With Hyderabad

“I have spoken with Tilak Varma this morning, and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Tilak Varma remains committed to representing his home state, Hyderabad, and takes immense pride in doing so. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Hyderabad cricke,” Devraj said via a statement as per Telangana Today newspaper.

The development of Varma comes after his India teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal switched allegiances from Mumbai to Goa. Suryakumar Yadav, Varma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate, was also set to follow the footsteps of Jaiswal. However, nothing is official yet. Suryakumar, in fact, slammed reports suggesting his possible move to Goa.

“Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas,” he wrote on “X” on Wednesday.

Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VG3YwQ5eYb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 2, 2025

Tilak Varma’s Domestic Career with Hyderabad

Varma made his First-Class debut for Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match against Andhra in January 2019. He scored just five runs in the first innings, but followed it up with a knock of 34 in the second innings. He has played 18 First-Class matches to date and has scored 1,204 runs at an average of 50.16.

This includes five centuries and four half-centuries. He had a breakthrough season in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 215 runs from seven innings. He was Hyderabad’s second-highest run-getter in that tournament.

ALSO READ:

Tilak Varma’s IPL career

Tilak Varma has played only for Mumbai Indians since making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2022. He enjoyed his best IPL season with the bat in 2024, scoring 416 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 149.64 (three fifties). In total, the southpaw has played 41 IPL matches and has scored 1,226 runs at a strike-rate of 144.07 (six fifties).

In IPL 2025 so far, Tilak scored 31 runs against Chennai Super Kings and followed it up with a knock of 39 against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.