News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Tilak Varma Hyderabad cricket team
news
Last updated: April 3, 2025

HCA Secretary Clears Air on Rumours of Tilak Varma Shifting Domestic Cricket Base From Hyderabad to Goa

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He made his First-Class debut in 2019.

Tilak Varma Hyderabad cricket team

Young Indian batter Tilak Varma will continue playing domestic cricket for Hyderabad amid reports of the 22-year-old shifting his cricketing base to Goa. R Devraj, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) secretary, said that Tilak Varma will remain a Hyderabad cricketer.

Tilak Varma to Remain With Hyderabad

“I have spoken with Tilak Varma this morning, and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Tilak Varma remains committed to representing his home state, Hyderabad, and takes immense pride in doing so. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Hyderabad cricke,” Devraj said via a statement as per Telangana Today newspaper.

The development of Varma comes after his India teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal switched allegiances from Mumbai to Goa. Suryakumar Yadav, Varma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate, was also set to follow the footsteps of Jaiswal. However, nothing is official yet. Suryakumar, in fact, slammed reports suggesting his possible move to Goa.

“Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas,” he wrote on “X” on Wednesday.

Tilak Varma’s Domestic Career with Hyderabad

Varma made his First-Class debut for Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy Elite Group match against Andhra in January 2019. He scored just five runs in the first innings, but followed it up with a knock of 34 in the second innings. He has played 18 First-Class matches to date and has scored 1,204 runs at an average of 50.16.

This includes five centuries and four half-centuries. He had a breakthrough season in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 215 runs from seven innings. He was Hyderabad’s second-highest run-getter in that tournament.

ALSO READ:

Tilak Varma’s IPL career

Tilak Varma has played only for Mumbai Indians since making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2022. He enjoyed his best IPL season with the bat in 2024, scoring 416 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 149.64 (three fifties). In total, the southpaw has played 41 IPL matches and has scored 1,226 runs at a strike-rate of 144.07 (six fifties).

In IPL 2025 so far, Tilak scored 31 runs against Chennai Super Kings and followed it up with a knock of 39 against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Goa
HCA
Hyderabad
Hyderabad Cricket Association
Tilak Varma

Related posts

Gujarat Titans RCB vs GT IPL 2025

Big Blow for Gujarat Titans as Key Player Returns Home for Personal Reasons in the Midst of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) have suffered a massive blow in their ongoing IPL 2025 campaign.
6:41 pm
Vishnu PN
'The City Has Made Me Who I Am': Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Emotional After Switching States from Mumbai to Goa in Domestic Cricket

‘The City Has Made Me Who I Am’: Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Emotional After Switching States from Mumbai to Goa in Domestic Cricket

The batter has received a NOC from the MCA.
6:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Silences ‘Noise’ With Cryptic Post After Beating RCB in IPL 2025

GT beat RCB at their home ground by eight wickets.
6:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title': SRH Star's Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

‘Ultimate Goal is to Win the Title’: SRH Star’s Big Statement Ahead of the KKR Clash in IPL 2025 

He spoke about his ambitions for the franchise and his personal goals.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

‘Can’t Happen’: BCCI Gives BOLD Response to Franchises Surrounding Pitch Controversy in IPL 2025

The issue has put the BCCI and IPL franchises at loggerheads.
6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
akash deep lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

When Will Mayank Yadav And Akash Deep Be Available For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) In IPL 2025?

The fast-bowling duo haven't featured for LSG in the first three IPL 2025 matches due to injuries.
6:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.