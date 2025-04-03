KKR Fret Over Home Record of Key Batter After Another Failure vs SRH in IPL 2025

KKR haven't had the best of starts to IPL 2025.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) haven’t had the best of starts to their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) campaign. A big reason behind this has been the failure at the top of the batting order, which was one of their foundation in last year’s championship-winning run.

While KKR decided to retain Sunil Narine from last year, they let go of fellow opener Phil Salt and replaced him with Proteas wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock.

However, QDK’s record at KKR’s home Eden Gardens has been dismal, with an average of 8.75 in the last 8 matches played at the venue. In contrast, Salt’s numbers are far more impressive, with an average of 58 in 8 matches and a highest score of 89*.

In the two matches this season QDK has played at Eden, the 32-year-old has managed scores of 4(5) and 1(6) with the latter coming tonight (April 3) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Speaking about the KKR vs SRH match, after the home side lost QDK in the second over, they were dealt another blow in the very next over, losing Sunil Narine and were left reeling for 16 for 2. However, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane then took over the onus of rebuilding the innings alongside the young Angkrish Raghuvanshi as the duo scripted a clinical partnership of 80-plus and still going.

At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard read 71 for 2 in 8 overs with Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi currently batting in the middle.

