Nuruddin Mondal has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers at will.
indian-premier-league-ipl

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War for Latest Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Fast Bowling Sensation

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 2, 2025
He has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers.

Nuruddin Mondal has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers at will.

With ample local T20 leagues across different states, several unknown talents have impressed with their superior expertise in various departments and made a case for selection in the IPL 2026 auction. Among them is Nuruddin Mondal, who has impressed with his fast bowling in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

Mondal has been mighty impressive in this edition of the competition and is the second-leading wicket-taker so far. He has 18 wickets at a fabulous average of 11.66 and a strike rate of 9.33 in eight outings, including four three-wicket hauls.

He has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers at will. In a video posted by one of the accounts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mondal’s ability to swing the old ball was visible, and his lengths were precise in that short clip.

In a chat with Sportz Point, Mondal himself revealed how he practised these two balls (yorkers and bouncers) to gain control and has the confidence to execute them in any situation. Even Wriddhiman Saha praised him in a rapid-fire session, where he said that the youngster can represent India in future, which clearly suggests that Saha sees something special in him.

Which teams can target Nuruddin Mondal in the IPL 2026 auction?

Indian fast bowlers are always an asset, and when they can be a long-term investment, that is a bonus for the sides. Hence, Nuruddin Mondal will definitely be in contention to be sold next season after an impressive run in the last year or so.

ALSO READ:

Several teams are looking for quality Indian pacers, especially after their first-choice players couldn’t perform according to expectations last season. Among them are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who had a shaky bowling lineup, exacerbated by Mohammed Shami’s poor performances throughout the edition.

They would want someone who can be effective across phases, a role they expected from Shami. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are another team that might bolster their pace stocks after a poor last season, which exposed loopholes in their squad, and they will release a number of players before the auction.

Even Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have an eye on him since Vaibhav Arora was not as impressive, and the team lacks other Indian options in the pace department. They must have an eye on the best talents in the Bengal Pro T20 League, given their strong local connection.

Bengal Pro T20 League
IPL 2026 Auction
Nuruddin Mondal
