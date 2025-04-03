News
3 Changes To Expect in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 3, 2025

3 Changes To Expect in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

They have won one out of three games so far.

3 Changes To Expect in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have had a tough start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, winning just one of their three matches. Their only victory came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while they suffered defeats against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

They fought hard against Delhi but were completely outplayed by Punjab. LSG need to fix issues in both their batting and bowling. They will have to make some changes to create a balanced lineup.

Now, let’s look at the three changes we might see in their playing XI for IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant as an Opener

Rishabh Pant, who was bought for INR 27 crore, has not performed well this season so far. In three matches, he has scored only 17 runs, including a duck in the first game. He has been batting at No.4.

Opening the innings may prove beneficial for Pant to regain his touch. In T20s, he has opened 21 times, and there he has scored 644 runs with an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 162.21. He would have more opportunities to score runs with fewer fielders outside the circle in the powerplay. This could also benefit LSG, as he could provide them a good start along with Mitchell Marsh.

ALSO READ:

Shamar Joseph In Place Of Aiden Markram

Lucknow Super Giants have fewer bowling options, mainly Indian domestic, in their team. To improve their bowling, they can utilise Shamar Joseph instead of Aiden Markram.

Markram was not good in the first two games and contributed 28 runs in the third game. He is not in the best form, so replacing him with Joseph can make LSG’s bowling stronger. Even without Markram, they have a decent batting line-up.

Include Prince Yadav in LSG Playing XI

The 23-year-old pacer from Delhi did not have the best IPL debut but impressed in the second match against SRH. He bowled four overs, gave away only 29 runs, and took the crucial wicket of the dangerous-looking Travis Head.

Despite his good performance, he was dropped for the third match. Without him, LSG’s bowling looked weaker as they had only five main bowlers. Prince has a good pace and can be a valuable asset for the team. He should be in LSG’s playing XI for every match.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Prince Yadav
RIshabh Pant
Shamar Joseph

