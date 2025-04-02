News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Huge Boost for Rajasthan Royals As Sanju Samson Set To Resume Wicketkeeping Duties, Return As Captain for Rest of IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Sanju Samson will resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been cleared by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. According to the Times of India, Samson has cleared the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sanju Samson has only played as a batter in Rajasthan Royals’ first three matches, with Riyan Parag captaining the side. Dhruv Jurel had kept wickets in each of the three matches. This was because Samson was recovering from a finger injury.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson has scored 99 runs from the first three matches in IPL 2025, including a fifty in the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

More to follow…

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson

Related posts

akash deep lucknow super giants lsg ipl 2025

When Will Mayank Yadav And Akash Deep Be Available For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) In IPL 2025?

The fast-bowling duo haven't featured for LSG in the first three IPL 2025 matches due to injuries
3:48 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB vs GT Playing 11 IPL 2025

RCB vs GT Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match with a win in their previous game.
2:38 pm
Sagar Paul
Sunil Gavaskar Slams Digvesh Rathi For His Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025

‘Trying to Show Off’: Former India Batter Slams Digvesh Rathi For His Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025

BCCI fined Rathi 25 percent of his match fees for this incident.
1:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
jasprit bumrah timeline mumbai indians ipl 2025 vs england test series

Jasprit Bumrah Injury: Timeline Set for Mumbai Indians Return in IPL 2025, But Huge Blow for India in England Test Series

1:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
Punjab Kings Teach LSG How To Best Use the Impact Player With Smart Ploy During IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings Teach LSG How To Best Use the Impact Player With Smart Ploy During IPL 2025 Clash

PBKS easily defeated LSG by eight wickets, chasing the target in just 16.2 overs.
1:07 pm
Sagar Paul
longest six in ipl history albie morkel big six in ipl highest six in ipl 2025

Longest Six in IPL History: Top 10 Biggest Sixes and IPL 2025 Longest Six

12:37 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.