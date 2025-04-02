Huge Boost for Rajasthan Royals As Sanju Samson Set To Resume Wicketkeeping Duties, Return As Captain for Rest of IPL 2025

Sanju Samson will resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been cleared by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to resume his wicketkeeping and captaincy duties for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025. According to the Times of India, Samson has cleared the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sanju Samson has only played as a batter in Rajasthan Royals’ first three matches, with Riyan Parag captaining the side. Dhruv Jurel had kept wickets in each of the three matches. This was because Samson was recovering from a finger injury.

Sanju Samson has scored 99 runs from the first three matches in IPL 2025, including a fifty in the first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

