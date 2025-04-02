‘Trying to Show Off’: Former India Batter Slams Digvesh Rathi For His Celebration After Dismissing Priyansh Arya in IPL 2025

BCCI fined Rathi 25 percent of his match fees for this incident.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi has faced a lot of criticism for celebrating Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Priyansh Arya’s wicket with a notebook celebration. During the LSG vs PBKS clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the 25-year-old got the better of the PBKS opener after conceding a boundary to him in the first ball of his over.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar took a dig at the young bowler for his send-off to Arya. He expressed his displeasure while commentating on the match. The former player stated that Rathi’s celebration looked more like a show-off than ecstasy.

Gavaskar slams Digvesh Rathi

“I can understand the celebration if the wicket comes after the batsman hit a boundary or a six in the previous ball. As a bowler, you’ve got six deliveries. So if you got five dot balls and get a wicket of the sixth, then you do something like that, it’s not understandable. But all these gestures mean that you don’t expect to get a wicket. And now that you’ve got a wicket, you’re trying to, you know, show off”, said Gavaskar on air.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined him 25 percent of his match fees and handed him a demerit point for the same.

ALSO READ:

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG is struggling to find their rhythm in the ongoing IPL 2025. Last night they managed to put up 171 runs in 20 overs. Pant failed to contribute to the team once again as he went back to the dressing room after scoring a five-ball-two. Previously, he was dismissed for a run-a-ball 15 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) following the six-ball-duck against his former team Delhi Capitals (DC).

Spinner Rathi struck twice but it didn’t bring any change to the match result. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS chased down the target in just 16.2 overs and won the game convincingly by 8 wickets.

LSG will look to bounce back after winning only one out of three matches so far in the IPL 2025. They will next take on the Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium on April 4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.