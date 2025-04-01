News
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Punjab Kings Brutally Troll Rishabh Pant After Win For His Statement Post IPL 2025 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Punjab Kings brutally trolled Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant following their win in an IPL 2025 match on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) brutally trolled Rishabh Pant following their eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Tuesday. “𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 toh auction mein hi khatam ho gayi thi,” Punjab Kings posted on “X” along with a short video of their skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Backstory of the quote

To add context, Punjab Kings had acquired Shreyas Iyer for a whopping amount of INR 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

That made him the most expensive player in IPL history, but that lasted only a few minutes. Lucknow Super Giants snapped up Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore later during the auction.

There were high expectations that Punjab Kings would bid for Rishabh Pant at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, that wasn’t the case as the eventually went for Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title last year. “I had only one tension, and that was Punjab Kings,” Rishabh Pant, who now captains Lucknow Super Giants, had said on Star Sports after the auction last year.

Punjab Kings also shared a post regarding Glenn Maxwell, who had endured a mediocre IPL 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Punjab Kings acquired the Australian for INR 4.2 crore. Maxwell finished with figures of 1/22 on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer’s contrasting starts

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant and his Punjab Kings counterpart Shreyas Iyer have had contrasting starts to IPL 2025 as far as their batting is concerned. Rishabh Pant has endured scores of 0, 15 and 2 in his team’s first three matches.

ALSO READ:

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 97 against Gujarat Titans. He followed it up with an unbeaten 52 against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

The win took Punjab Kings to second place with four points from two matches. They have the same points as league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with only the Net Run-Rate separating the two sides. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are in sixth place with two points from three matches.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG vs PBKS
Lucknow Super Giants
Punjab Kings
RIshabh Pant
Shreyas Iyer

