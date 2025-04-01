Punjab Kings Hit Back at Digvesh Rathi Notebook Celebration With Funny Social Media Jibe

It was a fitting and subtle response from PBKS.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) hit back at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after outclassing them in their own backyard earlier tonight (April 1) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

During the match, LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi had pulled out Virat Kohli’s notebook celebration against West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams after dismissing PBKS opener Priyansh Arya.

However, the PBKS social media team gave a fitting reply to the celebration in the aftermath of the game with a subtle dig.

Check the post below.

Writing off another win! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/jTIh4K5ZAv — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 1, 2025

ALSO READ:

PBKS climb to second position in IPL 2025 points table with consecutive win

Speaking about the LSG vs PBKS match, it ended up being a one-sided affair as the Shreyas Iyer-led side wrapped up the contest with eight wickets and 22 balls remaining.

While Digvesh Singh Rathi contributed with two scalps, it wasn’t enough to stop PBKS as captain Shreyas Iyer slammed consecutive fifties after Prabhsimran Singh’s explosive 69 off 34 balls. Nehal Wadhera also complemented well with a knock of 43*(25).

Earlier, LSG fought their way to post a total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant failed to get going for a third time in the season while Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 44 off 30 to propel the side to a somewhat competitive total.

With the win, Punjab Kings have now climbed to the second spot in the IPL 2025 points table with four points from two games. Previously, PBKS won their season opener against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Interestingly, they are also one of the three sides along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) to remain unbeaten this season so far.

