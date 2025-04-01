News
[WATCH] LSG Youngsters Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi Pull Off Incredible Relay Catch Near Boundary To Dismiss Prabhsimran Singh
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngsters Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi pulled off a stellar relay catch during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match against the Punjab Kings.

The incident happened on the 11th over of PBKS’ chase off the bowling of Digvesh Singh Rathi.

The effort from the LSG duo was crucial as it removed the dangerous looking Prabhsimran Singh, who finally departed after a well-made 69 off 34 balls.

Watch the video of the catch below.

Speaking about the LSG vs PBKS match, Lucknow batted first and managed to post a total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran’s 44(30) and Ayush Badoni’s 41(33), along with Abdul Samad’s late flourish of 27(12) helped the Goenka-owned franchise to put up a somewhat competiitve total.

For PBKS, Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with his 3-fer.

Coming to the chase, Prabhsimran Singh got Punjab off to an explosive start and maintained the momentum despite losing fellow opener Priyansh Arya cheaply for 8 in the third over. He formed a brilliant 84-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer as LSG were left clueless.

Prabhsimran’s carnage already did the bulk work when he was dismissed in the 11th over and put PBKS on top of the run-chase.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard read 121 for 2 in 12.2 overs with Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera currently batting in the middle.

