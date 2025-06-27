Drop Catch Denies KKR Star Wicket of Gujarat Titans Batter off Last Ball With One To Win in MLC 2025 Thriller [WATCH]

With this win, Washington Freedom moved to second place on the points table with five wins from six matches.

Los Angeles Knight Riders suffered a last-ball defeat to Washington Freedom as captain Jason Holder dropped a crucial catch off Andre Russell’s final delivery, denying a Super Over in the Major League Cricket 2025.

Final Ball Catch Drop By Jason Holder Costs Knight Riders the Match

With just one run needed off the final ball, Glenn Phillips hit a low full toss from Andre Russell straight to Jason Holder at mid on.

Positioned perfectly, Holder spilled the catch and then failed to grab the rebound despite a diving effort. Phillips ran through for the single as Washington celebrated a five wicket win. Russell lay on the pitch in disbelief, knowing how close he had come to forcing a Super Over.

Phillips stayed unbeaten on 33 off 23 balls, while Obus Pienaar finished with 23 off 16. Their efforts came after earlier contributions from Mitchell Owen, who smashed 43 off 16, Andries Gous with 31 off 27, and captain Glenn Maxwell, who hit 42 off 23 to keep the chase on track. Washington reached 214 with exactly one ball to spare, chasing a big total set by the Knight Riders.

Andre Fletcher’s Century Powers Went in Vain

Earlier, Washington Freedom had won the toss and elected to bowl first at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Los Angeles Knight Riders openers Unmukt Chand and Andre Fletcher gave their team a superb platform with a 130 run stand. Chand made 41 off 30, while Fletcher was outstanding with a powerful 104 off 60 balls, hitting seven fours and six sixes before being retired out. Sherfane Rutherford added a quick 20 off 11, and Russell finished with 30 not out off 13 to help the team post 213 for 4 in their 20 overs.

With this win, Washington Freedom moved to second place on the points table with five wins from six matches, while LA Knight Riders remained fifth with just one win in six games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.