Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

In the three innings so far in IPL 2025, Pant has managed scores of 0(6) vs Delhi Capitals, 15(15) vs SRH and 2(5) vs PBKS.

Why is Rishabh Pant Struggling in IPL 2025? Domestic India Batter Has an Explanation

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who became the most expensive buy in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise secured him for a whopping INR 27 crores, has failed to justify his lofty price tag.

In the three innings so far in IPL 2025, Pant has managed scores of 0(6) vs Delhi Capitals, 15(15) vs SRH and 2(5) vs PBKS.

Echoing on the same lines, domestic batter Priyank Panchal gave some insights behind the reason of Pant’s form going downhill.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “I feel @RishabhPant17 is slightly perturbed by all the talk around his massive price tag. Plus, he didn’t play the CT either which has disrupted his batting momentum slightly. I’m certain he could bounce back in form soon.”

To give perspective about the dip in Rishabh’s performance this season, he has a SR of 71 with a high dot ball% of 52.3 and a false shot% of 42.8, while edging a concerning 23.8% of the deliveries faced.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran propel LSG after Rishabh Pant disappoints

Speaking about the match, LSG were put to bat first but lost in-form Mitchell Marsh early in the first over. The next big blow was losing Aiden Markram and Rishabh Pant in consecutive overs, which left them reeling at 35 for 3 in 4.5 overs.

It was then the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni scripted a crucial 50-run stand to make amends for the early setback and propel the LSG innings.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 166 for 5 in 19.1 overs Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni currently batting in the middle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Priyank Panchal
RIshabh Pant

