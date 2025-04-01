News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
social-reactions
Last updated: April 1, 2025

‘Most Overrated Batter In T20s’: Fans React as LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Falls After Another Disappointing Knock In IPL 2025 vs Punjab Kings

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

He made just two runs.

On April 1, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant disappointed the fans yet again. During LSG’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Pant departed after making two runs from five deliveries. He was dismissed with a simple catch by Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg off Glenn Maxwell’s bowling.

Though LSG rank third on the points table with a win and a loss so far, the captain’s role as a batter has been abysmal. Before his five-ball two against PBKS, he had made a run-a-ball 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while chasing a target of 191. During LSG’s opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant was out for a duck on his sixth ball. Overall, in three games, Pant has managed only 17 runs.

Since the southpaw’s IPL debut in 2016, he had been a mainstay for Delhi Capitals. The franchise retained Pant even after his freak road accident. However, he was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was picked up by LSG for INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. Clearly, he hasn’t stood up to LSG’s expectations and the faith shown in him by his new franchise.

Here’s how fans reacted to Rishabh Pant’s dismissal tonight.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, LSG had piled up 117/4 in 15 overs after being put to bat first. Ayush Badoni (22) and David Miller (15) are on the crease. Nichloas Pooran is the top-scorer so far with a 30-ball 44 knock. PBKS’ Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Maxwell, and Chahal have snared one wicket each.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
LSG vs PBKS
Lucknow Super Giants
RIshabh Pant

Related posts

SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Balls Hundred Rajasthan Royals

‘The Forgotten Man’: SRH Debutant Ishan Kishan Puts IPL 2025 Teams on Alert With 45 Ball Hundred vs Rajasthan Royals

Kishan proved his worth in his first game itself.
March 24, 2025
Sagar Paul
‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

March 7, 2025
Sagar Paul

‘KKR Quota’ – Fans React As Arshdeep Singh Misses Pakistan Clash, Continues to Sit Out in Champions Trophy 2025

Arshdeep Singh not included in India's Playing XI against Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.
February 23, 2025
Disha Asrani
Hardik Pandya scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.

‘Wonderful Test Knock’ – Fans React As Hardik Pandya Plays a Match-Losing Knock Against England in Rajkot

He scored 40 runs in 35 deliveries, including one boundary and two maximums, at a strike rate of 114.29.
January 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
Controversial decisions have been aplenty throughout this Border Gavaskar Trophy, and the third umpire has been scrutinised numerous times.

‘Ridiculous Decision’ – Fans Lash Out at Third Umpire After Another Controversial Decision Ruled Washington Sundar Out

The replays showed some murmur on the Snicko, but a gap between the glove and ball was visible from the side-on angle.
January 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.