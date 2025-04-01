‘Most Overrated Batter In T20s’: Fans React as LSG Captain Rishabh Pant Falls After Another Disappointing Knock In IPL 2025 vs Punjab Kings

He made just two runs.

On April 1, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant disappointed the fans yet again. During LSG’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Pant departed after making two runs from five deliveries. He was dismissed with a simple catch by Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg off Glenn Maxwell’s bowling.

Though LSG rank third on the points table with a win and a loss so far, the captain’s role as a batter has been abysmal. Before his five-ball two against PBKS, he had made a run-a-ball 15 against Sunrisers Hyderabad while chasing a target of 191. During LSG’s opener against Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant was out for a duck on his sixth ball. Overall, in three games, Pant has managed only 17 runs.

Since the southpaw’s IPL debut in 2016, he had been a mainstay for Delhi Capitals. The franchise retained Pant even after his freak road accident. However, he was released by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He was picked up by LSG for INR 27 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the tournament. Clearly, he hasn’t stood up to LSG’s expectations and the faith shown in him by his new franchise.

Rishabh Pant is the most overrated batter in T20s. No consistency, no impact—just pure hype. — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) April 1, 2025

These are serious opportunities lost for Rishabh. That ball could be hit anywhere. He hit it straight to the short fine leg fielder.



Still think he should open. @RevSportzGlobal #RishabhPant — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 1, 2025

Rishabh Pant needs to adapt his game in T20 cricket. His current approach lacks shape and consistency. He should take notes from Nicholas Pooran, who balances power and control perfectly. Test-style attacking cricket won’t work in T20s.#IPL2025 #RishabhPant #LSGvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/HVpXSHsE7r — Fifth Umpire (@vrushabh_ca) April 1, 2025

Rishabh Pant has to be the most ugliest batter to watch in world cricket. No grace,no style,no charisma, no technique. This man gives sore eyes to the viewers watching this game. Hands are in kashmir feet are in Kaniyakumari 😂😂😂 — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) April 1, 2025

❗️ Rishabh Pant Is Of No Use In T20 Cricket ❗️



He Is A Burden For Any Team.



LSG Should Remove Him From Captaincy ASAP.



Third Consecutive Failure In IPL 2025. pic.twitter.com/i1sUAkMhWS — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) April 1, 2025

Rishabh Pant in this form should be as far away from India's T20 plans as possible. Needs a lot of work on his shot selection and intent. #IPL2025 — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 1, 2025

Rishabh Pant operates between orthodoxy and chaos. His bat speed distorts fielding angles, collapsing defensive logic. He doesn’t counterattack; he quantum-tunnels into the ball’s trajectory, rewriting tactics mid-innings. His game exists in a superposition of fate and mayhem. pic.twitter.com/i2pBKCWdxA — Prince🇳🇬 (@Prince_M2003) April 1, 2025

What exactly does Rishabh Pant look at Short fine leg. He always got out at this point. #LSGvsPBKS #RishabhPant #Pant #Maxwell pic.twitter.com/WbNvGFxUKD — Shankar Singh (@Shanky_Parihar) April 1, 2025

Every LSG pre-match analysis focuses on Rishabh Pant and he lets them down like clockwork. Beautiful! 😮‍💨 — Maddy Ravi (@missmaddenstein) April 1, 2025

At the time of writing this report, LSG had piled up 117/4 in 15 overs after being put to bat first. Ayush Badoni (22) and David Miller (15) are on the crease. Nichloas Pooran is the top-scorer so far with a 30-ball 44 knock. PBKS’ Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Maxwell, and Chahal have snared one wicket each.

